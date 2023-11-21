Bag a BUDGET-FRIENDLY SIM deal from Smarty this Black Friday

This year, while not topping the charts, Smarty still stands out as one of the strongest no-frills mobile networks, thanks to its competitive pricing, good performance, and high scores for reliability and customer service. It’s no surprise that nearly 93% of users in our survey would recommend Smarty, with over 58% being very likely to do so. This enthusiastic user base helped Smarty secure the award for Best 5G Services and Highly Commended in the Value category, along with Highly Commended overall in the 2023 Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards.

One of the standout aspects of Smarty is its customer service. While scores are generally down across the industry this year, Smarty’s ratings remain relatively strong, with 42% of users surveyed saying they were very satisfied with the network’s customer service.

Coverage and reliability are other strong suits for Smarty, thanks to its use of Three as its host network. Three has made significant improvements in the last year, particularly in its 5G services, which now reach over 60% of the UK population. This expansion, coupled with high speeds in urban areas, has helped Three become the second-fastest UK network.

Smarty’s 5G customers are particularly satisfied, with 77% happy with the speed of the firm’s 5G performance. This contributed to Smarty winning the Best 5G category in this year’s Mobile Network Awards.

Roaming is another area where Smarty excels, offering free EU roaming on its plans, subject to a 12GB limit. For travel outside the EU, add-ons are available to cover calls, texts, and data at varying rates depending on the destination.