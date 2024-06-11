Bag a huge mobile data boost from award-winning network Smarty for a limited time
If you're quick, you can get 50GB for the price of 16GB from Smarty, which we gave four stars out of five in our in-depth review
Smarty has long been one of our top mobile network choices, combining high customer satisfaction with low prices. It finished in second place in the latest Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards, having won it in the past, while it received four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our in-depth review.
And now’s the perfect time to give it a go: Smarty, which piggybacks on Three’s network, is temporarily serving up 50GB of 5G-compatible data for just £8/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan that you can cancel whenever you like. That’s the price you’d usually pay for 16GB, making this one of the best SIM-only deals around at the moment – just make sure you get in there as soon as possible because it won’t last for long.
Did Smarty get a good review?
- In our full Smarty review, we gave the mobile network four stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award, our second-highest accolade.
What’s so good about Smarty?
- Smarty won the Best 5G category in the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards 2023, as well as finishing in second place overall.
- It offers free roaming in the EU up to 12GB, which is something of a rarity nowadays.
- It received excellent 5G performance scores in our survey of thousands of existing mobile network customers.
- The 30-day, rolling plan can be cancelled whenever you like.
Are there any disadvantages to this Smarty deal?
- The customer service scores have dipped since last year’s dizzy heights, although that happened across the board in our latest survey.
- The sheer number of plans can be quite confusing.
How has the Smarty plan’s price changed over time?
- This Smarty plan would only usually get you 16GB, which works out at 50p per gigabyte of data. However, the boost up to 50GB means it’s now just 16p per gigabyte.
