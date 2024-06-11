Bag a huge mobile data boost from award-winning network Smarty for a limited time

Smarty has long been one of our top mobile network choices, combining high customer satisfaction with low prices. It finished in second place in the latest Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards, having won it in the past, while it received four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our in-depth review.

And now’s the perfect time to give it a go: Smarty, which piggybacks on Three’s network, is temporarily serving up 50GB of 5G-compatible data for just £8/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan that you can cancel whenever you like. That’s the price you’d usually pay for 16GB, making this one of the best SIM-only deals around at the moment – just make sure you get in there as soon as possible because it won’t last for long.

Did Smarty get a good review?