Black Friday deals: This is the BEST SIM-only offer this Cyber Monday

The network leverages Three’s infrastructure, covering 99% of the UK population for 4G and 60% for 5G. iD Mobile’s 5G performance is commendable, often outperforming its host network in signal strength and speed in specific areas. That said, its overall performance for audio and video streaming may not meet the demands of the most exacting users​​.

Additional features of iD Mobile include free EU roaming on all contracts and the flexibility to set spending caps on accounts, starting at £5 over the regular plan cost. This feature is particularly beneficial for managing budget and avoiding unexpected charges​​​​.