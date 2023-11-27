Black Friday deals: This is the BEST SIM-only offer this Cyber Monday
The Black Friday sales are drawing to a close, but you can still get 100GB of 5G data for a jaw-dropping £5/mth
iD Mobile, known for its excellent value plans, is offering a staggering Cyber Monday and Black Friday deal via Mobiles.co.uk. Customers can get 100GB of 5G SIM-only data for an astonishing £5/mth after cashback on a two-year plan. Rated four out of five stars in our iD Mobile review, the network balances traditional and no-frills virtual network elements, often providing competitive deals, particularly on longer contracts.
iD Mobile, a virtual network arm of Currys and Carphone Warehouse, caters to a wide range of customer needs. It offers an extensive selection of phones and SIM-only plans, including both high-end and mid-range smartphones. The network’s value for money and reliability are notable, with nearly 80% of customers willing to recommend it. However, iD Mobile’s customer service is an area where improvement is needed.
The network leverages Three’s infrastructure, covering 99% of the UK population for 4G and 60% for 5G. iD Mobile’s 5G performance is commendable, often outperforming its host network in signal strength and speed in specific areas. That said, its overall performance for audio and video streaming may not meet the demands of the most exacting users.
Additional features of iD Mobile include free EU roaming on all contracts and the flexibility to set spending caps on accounts, starting at £5 over the regular plan cost. This feature is particularly beneficial for managing budget and avoiding unexpected charges.
iD Mobile’s Cyber Monday and Black Friday deal presents an incredible opportunity for those seeking substantial data at a low cost. The network’s strong points include its value for money, extensive 5G coverage and flexible plan options. However, potential customers should consider the network’s customer service ratings and streaming performance when making their decision.