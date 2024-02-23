Cheap SIM deal: Bag DOUBLE the data with this Voxi offer
Get 30GB of data, plus unlimited social scrolling and music streaming, for an incredible £10/mth via this cheap SIM deal from Voxi
Say goodbye to tedious contracts with this outstanding, cheap SIM deal from Voxi. You can now get 30GB of data with unlimited social media and endless music streaming via such apps as Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter for just £10/mth on a 30-day rolling plan. Oh, and did we mention that we found Voxi to be the best mobile network in the UK?
Usually, the same price would secure you 15GB of data on top of the prized perks. But thanks to Voxi’s delectable double data, you can snag 30GB for an absolute bargain.
However, it’s not just the price we’re crazy about. As mentioned above, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which operates on Vodafone’s network, blew us away in its five-star Voxi review, so much so that we bestowed upon it our prestigious Best Buy Award.
It also reigned supreme in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023, topping the table as the Best Overall, Best Value and Most Reliable network in the country.
Applauded for its simple, commitment-free plans and award-winning reliability and performance, Voxi has proved itself as a force to be reckoned with in the SIM-only world. As our reviewer said: “The combination of affordable plans, great offers and unlimited streaming features makes it excellent value. That wouldn’t matter if the speeds, reliability or customer service weren’t up to scratch, but Voxi’s users tell us that they are.” Not bad, eh?
So when it comes to saving money without compromising on quality, the “new no-frills network to beat” more than meets the mark. And, with a generous 30GB of data, unlimited scrolling and bottomless music streaming for only a tenner, this cheap SIM deal from Voxi is not one to be missed. Be sure to act quickly though, as this limited-time offer won’t last for long.