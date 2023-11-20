Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023: The results

Everybody wants the latest, greatest smartphones but, without the right mobile network to connect to, that must-have gadget is little more than a shiny toy. When you want to use your favourite apps and services, or you simply need information fast, the lack of a good 4G or 5G signal can stop you in your tracks, or even leave you in a pickle.

Yet with such a huge variety in monthly prices, speeds, coverage, features, services, and more, finding the right mobile network has never been so tricky. Choose wisely or you might end up with a bargain-basement plan that simply doesn’t meet your requirements, or saddled with spending over the odds for a fat data bundle that you can’t use thanks to poor performance and that you can’t even complain about due to second-rate customer service. Some of us are just looking for a basic, monthly deal that gives us the mobile data we need to stay connected on the move. Others want an all-singing, all-streaming package that gives them Netflix and Spotify on the go. So, how do you make sure that the network will give you great value and that its connectivity and customer service make the grade?

Well, for the third year running we’re publishing our own Mobile Network Awards, and we’ve asked our readers to help us determine the winners. We surveyed over 4,000 of you for feedback on your network providers, asking what you thought of the connection and customer service, and whether your package or plan was good value for money. We also asked how well the network held up for browsing the Internet, streaming music and podcasts, or watching video on the go.

What’s more, with 5G now becoming mainstream, we asked you to tell us about your 5G experiences, to find out whether the latest network tech was giving you the performance you were promised by your provider. Almost 60% of those we spoke to are now using 5G services, making this our most in-depth look into 5G connectivity yet.

We used all these responses to work out which networks are exceeding expectations and which aren’t delivering the value, speed or coverage that their users expect – you’ll find the results below. We’ve also picked out the leaders for customer service, value, reliability and 5G, along with choosing a new overall best network with high scores across the board. Read on to discover this year’s champs in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards for 2023.