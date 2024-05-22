Get a brilliant unlimited data deal from award-winning network Smarty

It’s fair to say that we’re fans of Smarty here at Expert Reviews, declaring it to be our favourite mobile network for big-data deals.

And offers like this are exactly why: for a limited time, you can snap up unlimited 5G data for just £15/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan, which is down from the usual price of £20/mth. Just make sure that you get in there before the deadline of midnight on 26 June.

Did Smarty get a good review?