Get a brilliant unlimited data deal from award-winning network Smarty

It’s fair to say that we’re fans of Smarty here at Expert Reviews, declaring it to be our favourite mobile network for big-data deals.
And offers like this are exactly why: for a limited time, you can snap up unlimited 5G data for just £15/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan, which is down from the usual price of £20/mth. Just make sure that you get in there before the deadline of midnight on 26 June.
Did Smarty get a good review?
- In our full Smarty review, we gave the mobile network four stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about Smarty?
- Smarty scooped the Best 5G category in the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards 2023, as well as picking up the silver medal overall.
- You’ll also get free roaming in the EU up to 30GB, which is by no means a given nowadays.
- It posted strong customer satisfaction scores in our customer survey.
- The 30-day, rolling plan can be cancelled at any time.
Are there any disadvantages to this Smarty deal?
- The customer service scores have dipped since last year, although that happened across the board in our latest Mobile Network Awards survey.
- The range of other plans is slightly confusing.
How has the Smarty plan’s price changed over time?
- The unlimited Smarty plan would usually set you back £20/mth.
- It’s now £5/mth cheaper at £15/mth, which trumps the most recent saving of £4/mth.
