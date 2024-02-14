Get a DAZZLING 60GB of data for just £10 in this SIM-only deal from Smarty
Smarty is offering a Valentine’s Day SIM-only deal of 20GB extra data for the same cost of just £10/mth
It’s hard not to fall head over heels for this Smarty SIM-only deal. For Valentine’s Day, the mobile network provider has lovingly boosted the data allowance of its 40GB SIM-only plan by an extra 20GB. Customers who sign up now can benefit at no extra cost, bringing your total data allowance to a massive 60GB every month. Still at an affordable £10/mth, it includes unlimited calls and texts and notably, is a rolling plan that can be cancelled at any time.
Networking its way into our hearts at Expert Reviews, Smarty has earned itself a strong reputation on other fronts besides its low costs, too. Earning four stars out of five and a Recommended award in our full Smarty review, the network has proved itself with strong 5G performance across the country. It utilises Three’s network infrastructure, allowing customers access to fast speeds for browsing, downloading and streaming content from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands.
Scores in our YouGov supported survey for Expert Reviews’ 2023 Mobile Network Awards show it’s not just us who is impressed by Smarty. Some 81% of its users described themselves as satisfied with Smarty’s customer service, with 42% very satisfied, beating out big name networks such as O2, Vodafone, iD Mobile and Three. Overall, nearly 93% of customers we surveyed said they would recommend the network too, with over 58% saying they were very likely to do so. That’s no mean feat.
And additional extras help sweeten the SIM-only deal. All Smarty contracts come with 12GB of EU roaming data to ensure seamless connectivity when travelling across the European continent – here’s a full list of the EU countries that Smarty covers – meaning you can avoid any nasty surprise bills upon returning from your holidays.
This mix of reliability, customer service and solid performance, all for bottom-dollar prices as with this particular 60GB deal, make Smarty a superb no-frills mobile network.
The data-boosting offer is set to run until midnight on 7 May, so you’ve got a bit of time to peruse the other top SIM-only deals floating around before you commit. But with mobile network providers known to pull SIM-only deals without warning, it’s better to dive into this deal while you still can should you want it to be your Valentine this February.