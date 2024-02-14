Get a DAZZLING 60GB of data for just £10 in this SIM-only deal from Smarty

Scores in our YouGov supported survey for Expert Reviews’ 2023 Mobile Network Awards show it’s not just us who is impressed by Smarty. Some 81% of its users described themselves as satisfied with Smarty’s customer service, with 42% very satisfied, beating out big name networks such as O2, Vodafone, iD Mobile and Three. Overall, nearly 93% of customers we surveyed said they would recommend the network too, with over 58% saying they were very likely to do so. That’s no mean feat.

And additional extras help sweeten the SIM-only deal. All Smarty contracts come with 12GB of EU roaming data to ensure seamless connectivity when travelling across the European continent – here’s a full list of the EU countries that Smarty covers – meaning you can avoid any nasty surprise bills upon returning from your holidays.

This mix of reliability, customer service and solid performance, all for bottom-dollar prices as with this particular 60GB deal, make Smarty a superb no-frills mobile network.