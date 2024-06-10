Get a decent SIM-only data boost from Voxi, which we gave five stars out of five in our in-depth review
For a limited time, you can get an extra 5GB for free from award-winning network Voxi
Existing customers declared Voxi to be the best mobile network in the UK in our annual survey, which was then backed up by five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our full, in-depth review.
For a limited time, Voxi is serving up 35GB of SIM-only data for £15/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan you can cancel at any time. That’s the price you used to pay for 30GB and, what’s more, you’ll get unlimited use of video, social media and music apps such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, X/Twitter, Spotify, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. That means using those apps won’t affect your data allowance.
Just make sure that you get in there as soon as possible because SIM-only deals this good don’t tend to hang around for long.
Did Voxi get a good review?
- In our Voxi review, we gave the mobile network five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can bestow.
What’s so good about Voxi?
- Voxi finished first in the Best Value and Most Reliable categories at the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards 2023, as well as being the overall winner.
- You’ll be getting unlimited use of social, music and video apps, which means they won’t impact your 35GB limit.
- The 30-day, rolling plan can be cancelled whenever you like.
Are there any disadvantages to this Voxi deal?
How has the Voxi plan’s price changed over time?
- You’d usually get 30GB for £15/mth, which means you’re getting an extra 5GB for free.
Where can I find more SIM-only deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
We’re always on the hunt for the best SIM-only offers for readers and you can find a full rundown of our methods in this article.