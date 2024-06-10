Get a decent SIM-only data boost from Voxi, which we gave five stars out of five in our in-depth review

Existing customers declared Voxi to be the best mobile network in the UK in our annual survey, which was then backed up by five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our full, in-depth review.

For a limited time, Voxi is serving up 35GB of SIM-only data for £15/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan you can cancel at any time. That’s the price you used to pay for 30GB and, what’s more, you’ll get unlimited use of video, social media and music apps such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, X/Twitter, Spotify, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. That means using those apps won’t affect your data allowance.

Just make sure that you get in there as soon as possible because SIM-only deals this good don’t tend to hang around for long.

Did Voxi get a good review?