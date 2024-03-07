Get a SENSATIONAL SIM deal from Voxi while it lasts

Hailed as the no-frills mobile network to beat in our review, Voxi was praised for its excellent data offers – and this 30-day, rolling SIM deal is no exception. Voxi has tripled the data allowance for its 30GB plan to 90GB, as well as offering unlimited use of social media, music and video apps such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Netflix and Spotify. That means you’ll be able to social-scroll, video-binge and sing along to your favourite tunes without impacting your data allowance.

You’ll want to be quick, however, as this dazzling deal won’t be around for long. With a rolling, 30-day plan, Voxi assures customers they can cancel at any time if they change their mind, making this a fantastic opportunity to try out the award-winning mobile network.

Voxi scored superbly in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023, finishing as the overall winner, and earned much praise in our full-length Voxi review. Not only has it been noted for its excellent deals and unlimited streaming options, but we lauded its reliability and consistency of performance. In fact, a gigantic 92% of the customers we surveyed in our annual survey said they would recommend Voxi to a friend or family member.