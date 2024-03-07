Get a SENSATIONAL SIM deal from Voxi while it lasts
Voxi is serving a superb SIM deal: 90GB of data (was 30GB) for just £15/mth, as well as unlimited use of social media, music and video apps
Hailed as the no-frills mobile network to beat in our review, Voxi was praised for its excellent data offers – and this 30-day, rolling SIM deal is no exception. Voxi has tripled the data allowance for its 30GB plan to 90GB, as well as offering unlimited use of social media, music and video apps such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Netflix and Spotify. That means you’ll be able to social-scroll, video-binge and sing along to your favourite tunes without impacting your data allowance.
You’ll want to be quick, however, as this dazzling deal won’t be around for long. With a rolling, 30-day plan, Voxi assures customers they can cancel at any time if they change their mind, making this a fantastic opportunity to try out the award-winning mobile network.
Voxi scored superbly in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023, finishing as the overall winner, and earned much praise in our full-length Voxi review. Not only has it been noted for its excellent deals and unlimited streaming options, but we lauded its reliability and consistency of performance. In fact, a gigantic 92% of the customers we surveyed in our annual survey said they would recommend Voxi to a friend or family member.
As Stuart Andrews explained in our review: “Voxi isn’t the cheapest of the no-frills network, nor is it the fastest, but the combination of affordable plans, great offers and unlimited streaming features makes it excellent value. That wouldn’t matter if the speeds, reliability or customer service weren’t up to scratch, but Voxi’s users tell us that they are.” Note that you’ll have to look elsewhere (for example, to four-star Smarty), if you want free EU roaming, though.
All in all, this isn’t a SIM deal you’ll want to miss. You’ll triple your monthly data allowance without spending more than £15/mth, and nab those outstanding unlimited extras to boot.