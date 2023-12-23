Get a SUPERB Smarty SIM-only saving this Christmas
As a festive Christmas treat, award-winning network Smarty has slashed the price of its unlimited plan by a whopping £5/mth
This Christmas, there’s an enticing offer from Smarty that’s too good to miss. For a mere £15/mth, you can now get unlimited data on a rolling, 30-day plan. This is a significant reduction from its usual price of £20, making it an outstanding offer from a four-star, Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning mobile network.
Smarty, a mobile network known for its simplicity and value, was praised in our original review for its straightforward, no-fuss approach. Offering SIM-only plans on a 30-day rolling basis, Smarty is ideal for those seeking flexibility without a long-term commitment. Its plans, which usually range from £6 for a 5GB plan to £20 for unlimited data, cater to a wide range of needs, making it a versatile choice for many.
What sets Smarty apart is its combination of excellent cheap data deals and strong 5G performance. It also includes the added perk of free EU roaming, making it an even more attractive option for travellers. While there has been a slight drop in customer service ratings, the overall satisfaction remains high, especially in terms of value for money. In fact, over 95% of Smarty users expressed satisfaction in this regard in our annuals survey.
Smarty’s accolades further reinforce its reputation, having won Best 5G Services and receiving a Highly Commended in the Value category in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023. These recognitions are a testament to the network’s commitment to providing quality service at an affordable price.
This Christmas deal presents a unique opportunity for those seeking a reliable and cost-effective mobile plan. With a four-star rating out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award under its belt, Smarty’s offer is not just about savings; it’s about getting a quality service that meets your mobile needs efficiently.