Get a SUPERB Smarty SIM-only saving this Christmas

What sets Smarty apart is its combination of excellent cheap data deals and strong 5G performance. It also includes the added perk of free EU roaming, making it an even more attractive option for travellers. While there has been a slight drop in customer service ratings, the overall satisfaction remains high, especially in terms of value for money. In fact, over 95% of Smarty users expressed satisfaction in this regard in our annuals survey.

Smarty’s accolades further reinforce its reputation, having won Best 5G Services and receiving a Highly Commended in the Value category in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023. These recognitions are a testament to the network’s commitment to providing quality service at an affordable price.