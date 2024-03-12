Get an INCREDIBLY cheap SIM deal from Smarty
Make sure you’re fully stocked up with 100GB data for only £12/mth with this fantastically priced SIM deal from award-winning network Smarty
If you act now, you can grab yourself a cheap SIM deal from Smarty that’s low in cost but massive on data. For a mere £12/mth you can get yourself a gigantic 100GB of data and the best part is that it’s a 30-day rolling plan that can be cancelled at any time, so you won’t be locked in. This also means that Smarty promises no annual price rises, giving you peace of mind from unpleasant surprises.
If that isn’t the right offer for your needs, Smarty has a host of other spectacular special offers going at the moment, so there’s sure to be something to catch your eye. If you feel like 100GB is going to be more data than you’ll know what to do with, Smarty is offering a fantastic middle ground deal where you can bag 60GB of data (was 40GB) for only £10/mth.
If you don’t tend to use that much data day to day and want a streamlined offer that’s lean and mean, Smarty is also currently running a special offer of 6GB for only £6/mth (previously 5GB), making it a perfect budget option.
Smarty is a no-frills network that is all killer and no filler, delivering cheap and cheerful plans that don’t compromise on quality. When it comes to mobile networks it can be easy to rely on big name recognition, but the results of Expert Reviews’ own Mobile Network Awards have shown why you should broaden your horizons. In 2022, Smarty beat out the competition to win the Best Mobile Network Overall award, and has continued to impress ever since, having been awarded an excellent four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our most recent Smarty review.
To put that into context, in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023, big names such as O2, Vodafone, iD Mobile and Three were beaten by Smarty for customer service with our survey telling us that “42% of users surveyed said they were very satisfied with the network’s customer service, while a further 21% were fairly satisfied”. Top class customer service isn’t the only feather in Smarty’s cap, having also received accolades from us for Best 5G as well as Highly Commended in the Best Value category.
Smarty is operated and owned by the same company as Three, providing superfast and reliable 5G. Another added bonus of being a Smarty customer is that your plan also has you covered for EU roaming, providing you with all your texts and minutes at no extra cost and 12GB of data each month anywhere in the EU, subject to its fair use limit.
Cheap SIM deals that give you this much data for such a small price aren’t exactly ten a penny, so if a whopping 100GB of data for a commitment-free £12/mth is a deal you want to snatch up, don’t hang around, head on over to Smarty and get it locked down.