Get an INCREDIBLY cheap SIM deal from Smarty

Smarty is a no-frills network that is all killer and no filler, delivering cheap and cheerful plans that don’t compromise on quality. When it comes to mobile networks it can be easy to rely on big name recognition, but the results of Expert Reviews’ own Mobile Network Awards have shown why you should broaden your horizons. In 2022, Smarty beat out the competition to win the Best Mobile Network Overall award, and has continued to impress ever since, having been awarded an excellent four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our most recent Smarty review.

To put that into context, in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023, big names such as O2, Vodafone, iD Mobile and Three were beaten by Smarty for customer service with our survey telling us that “42% of users surveyed said they were very satisfied with the network’s customer service, while a further 21% were fairly satisfied”. Top class customer service isn’t the only feather in Smarty’s cap, having also received accolades from us for Best 5G as well as Highly Commended in the Best Value category.

Smarty is operated and owned by the same company as Three, providing superfast and reliable 5G. Another added bonus of being a Smarty customer is that your plan also has you covered for EU roaming, providing you with all your texts and minutes at no extra cost and 12GB of data each month anywhere in the EU, subject to its fair use limit.