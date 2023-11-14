Get HALF-PRICE data from Sky Mobile this Black Friday
This Black Friday, Sky Mobile is serving up a whopping 50% on its SIM plans when you pair them with a phone contract
As part of a remarkable set of Black Friday deals, Sky Mobile is offering a hefty 50% off all SIM plans when paired with a phone, leading to potential savings of up to £432. This extraordinary deal from an award-winning network provides an excellent opportunity for consumers looking for a new mobile plan.
In our Sky Mobile review, in which we awarded it five out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, we praised its consistency for good customer service. A significant 85% of Sky customers surveyed expressed willingness to recommend the network to a friend, and Ofcom research also highlights Sky’s lower than average customer complaint rate compared to other major networks.
As a virtual network operating on Virgin Media O2, Sky Mobile offers substantial coverage, encompassing around 99% of the UK population. While it may not lead in connection speeds, having been rated fourth among the UK’s major networks in terms of median download speed, it shows robust performance in Northern Ireland and has significantly improved its 5G reach and speeds, offering over 100Mbits/sec in most of the 15 cities tested by RootMetrics.
However, it’s worth noting that Sky Mobile no longer includes EU roaming in its standard packages. Customers requiring international roaming will need to opt for the £2 Roaming Passport Plus add-on, which allows the use of existing call, data and text allowances within the EU and other popular destinations. This add-on is crucial for those who frequently travel and require mobile services abroad.
Sky Mobile also offers various additional services and features, including the ability to stream content from various Sky apps without using data allowance, as long as there is at least 50MB of data remaining. Additionally, the network supports spending caps, allowing customers to control their costs effectively. This feature is particularly beneficial for families or individuals looking to manage their mobile spending tightly.
This Black Friday deal from Sky Mobile presents a valuable opportunity to access a high-quality mobile service at a significantly reduced cost. With its commendable customer service, expansive coverage and additional features like streaming without data usage and spending caps, Sky Mobile stands out as a competitive choice in the mobile network market.