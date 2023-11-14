Get HALF-PRICE data from Sky Mobile this Black Friday

As a virtual network operating on Virgin Media O2, Sky Mobile offers substantial coverage, encompassing around 99% of the UK population. While it may not lead in connection speeds, having been rated fourth among the UK’s major networks in terms of median download speed, it shows robust performance in Northern Ireland and has significantly improved its 5G reach and speeds, offering over 100Mbits/sec in most of the 15 cities tested by RootMetrics​​.

However, it’s worth noting that Sky Mobile no longer includes EU roaming in its standard packages. Customers requiring international roaming will need to opt for the £2 Roaming Passport Plus add-on, which allows the use of existing call, data and text allowances within the EU and other popular destinations. This add-on is crucial for those who frequently travel and require mobile services abroad​​.

Sky Mobile also offers various additional services and features, including the ability to stream content from various Sky apps without using data allowance, as long as there is at least 50MB of data remaining. Additionally, the network supports spending caps, allowing customers to control their costs effectively. This feature is particularly beneficial for families or individuals looking to manage their mobile spending tightly​​.