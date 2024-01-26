Get three times the SIM-only data with this OUTSTANDING Voxi deal
Don’t miss this stunning Voxi deal and bag 60GB of data for just £12/mth, plus unlimited social scrolling and music streaming
If you’re looking to rid yourself of long contracts and find something more flexible without compromising on quality, this fantastic Voxi deal has you covered: you can now get 60GB of data, unlimited social media and bottomless music streaming via apps such as Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Spotify and Apple Music for just £12/mth on a 30-day rolling plan. What’s more, we’ve found Voxi to be the best mobile network in the UK – not bad, eh?
Usually, the same price would secure you 20GB of data on top of the added benefits. But thanks to Voxi’s generous triple data, you can get a brilliant 60GB to supplement your social needs.
However, it’s not just the price that we’re raving about. As we mentioned above, Voxi was handed the highest accolade we can bestow here at Expert Reviews, receiving a glowing five-star review and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy Award. It also finished top of the pile in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023.
Praised for its simple, commitment-free plans and award-winning reliability and performance, Voxi has proved itself to be a big player in the SIM-only world. As our reviewer said: “The combination of affordable plans, great offers and unlimited streaming features makes it excellent value. That wouldn’t matter if the speeds, reliability or customer service weren’t up to scratch, but Voxi’s users tell us that they are.” Pretty high praise amongst stiff competition.
So when it comes to meeting your network needs, the “new no-frills network to beat” more than steps up. And, with 60GB of data, unlimited social media scrolling, and bottomless streaming for the same price as a couple of Friday night pints, this Voxi deal for just £12/mth is an absolute corker. Be sure to act quickly though, as this limited-time offer won’t hang around for long.