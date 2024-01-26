Get three times the SIM-only data with this OUTSTANDING Voxi deal

However, it’s not just the price that we’re raving about. As we mentioned above, Voxi was handed the highest accolade we can bestow here at Expert Reviews, receiving a glowing five-star review and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy Award. It also finished top of the pile in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023.

Praised for its simple, commitment-free plans and award-winning reliability and performance, Voxi has proved itself to be a big player in the SIM-only world. As our reviewer said: “The combination of affordable plans, great offers and unlimited streaming features makes it excellent value. That wouldn’t matter if the speeds, reliability or customer service weren’t up to scratch, but Voxi’s users tell us that they are.” Pretty high praise amongst stiff competition.

View deal at Voxi

So when it comes to meeting your network needs, the “new no-frills network to beat” more than steps up. And, with 60GB of data, unlimited social media scrolling, and bottomless streaming for the same price as a couple of Friday night pints, this Voxi deal for just £12/mth is an absolute corker. Be sure to act quickly though, as this limited-time offer won’t hang around for long.