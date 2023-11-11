This Giffgaff Black Friday deal is PERFECT for heavy data users
This Black Friday Giffgaff deal is unbelievable: a FREE 380GB of data for six months
Giffgaff, renowned for its economical mobile network offerings, has really pushed the boat out with this Black Friday deal with an incredible offer for new customers: an extra 380GB of data for the first six months on an 18-month SIM-only plan. This deal boosts the data allowance to a massive 500GB for just £20/mth for half a year, compared to the usual 120GB, making it a standout choice for data-heavy users.
Giffgaff, which operates on O2’s reliable network, has consistently provided flexible and affordable plans. This Black Friday deal further enhances its value proposition, offering a generous data package at a highly competitive price. Its “Always On” plan is another testament to their commitment to providing user-friendly services, offering ample data with speed limits only after extensive usage. No wonder we gave it four stars out of five in our original review.
Customer satisfaction with Giffgaff is decent. Over 60% of users reported being very satisfied with the network’s value, a testament to Giffgaff’s dedication to offering quality services at affordable prices. Despite a slight dip in customer service satisfaction, the network’s unique community-led support system provides an engaging platform for users to seek assistance, fostering a sense of community among its users.
Giffgaff’s Black Friday offer is not just about the extensive data package; it’s about joining a network known for its flexibility and affordability. With the continual improvement of O2’s network, especially in terms of 5G coverage and speed, Giffgaff users can expect a service that is both reliable and future-proof. Our Giffgaff review covers everything the network offers in more detail.
For those in search of a mobile plan that balances generous data allowances with affordability and flexibility, Giffgaff’s Black Friday deal presents an unmatched opportunity. This offer is a call to embrace a mobile experience that goes beyond just data, encompassing value and reliability.