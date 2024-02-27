Grab a SIM-only deal from Smarty that’s OUTRAGEOUS value for money

Looking to get the most bang for your buck with a SIM-only deal? You won’t want to miss this fantastic offer from Smarty. Smarty was previously offering 40GB of data for £10/mth on a rolling contract and now they’ve sweetened the deal by generously bumping this up to 60GB, meaning you’ll get yourself 20GB extra for the same price on a commitment-free 30-day plan.

If you’re worried that these prices are too good to be true, you can check out our full Smarty review and put those fears to rest. We awarded them a well deserved four stars out of five overall, as well as lauding them with an Expert Reviews Recommended award. The only worry is how long this deal will be around for, and one this good will probably end sooner rather than later.