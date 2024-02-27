Grab a SIM-only deal from Smarty that’s OUTRAGEOUS value for money
Smarty is currently offering a whopping 60GB of data (was 40GB) for only £10/mth on a rolling, monthly plan that you can cancel at any time
Looking to get the most bang for your buck with a SIM-only deal? You won’t want to miss this fantastic offer from Smarty. Smarty was previously offering 40GB of data for £10/mth on a rolling contract and now they’ve sweetened the deal by generously bumping this up to 60GB, meaning you’ll get yourself 20GB extra for the same price on a commitment-free 30-day plan.
If you’re worried that these prices are too good to be true, you can check out our full Smarty review and put those fears to rest. We awarded them a well deserved four stars out of five overall, as well as lauding them with an Expert Reviews Recommended award. The only worry is how long this deal will be around for, and one this good will probably end sooner rather than later.
Smarty is owned and operated by the same company as Three, providing its customers with reliability as well as value. So it’s no surprise that in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023 Smarty walked away with not only a Highly Commended overall and in the Value category, but also the award for Best 5G.
It’s easy to see why Smarty customers are so enthusiastic about the service, with our survey telling us that nearly 93% of users would recommend the network. 42% of users surveyed said they were very satisfied with the network’s customer service, which impressively puts Smarty above many of the big networks, including O2, Vodafone, iD Mobile and Three.
If customer satisfaction and fast 5G coverage hasn’t tempted you already, there’s still more being offered by Smarty to catch your attention. Subject to their fair use limit, you can use up to 12GB of data each month anywhere in the EU. You can find the full list of countries covered in the EU by Smarty here, meaning you can enjoy excellent coverage across Europe without any ugly hidden charges or extra costs.
The combination of strong 5G performance, positive customer satisfaction scores and free EU roaming all for the extremely low cost of £10/mth for a gigantic 60GB of data makes this a pretty unmissable deal. Be warned though, SIM-only deals this good can end up disappearing at any time, so you won’t want to hang about.