Here’s how to get a Three SIM deal for FREE this Black Friday

Despite these advances, there are areas where Three lags. Customer service remains a significant concern, with only 55% of its customers expressing satisfaction. This figure is notably lower than other networks, especially no-frills providers like Giffgaff, Voxi, and Smarty, which have much higher satisfaction rates. Three’s customer service scores have worsened over the past year, indicating a need for significant improvement in this area​​.

Moreover, while Three’s SIM-only deals tend to be cheaper than other major networks, they often struggle to compete with the value offered by no-frills virtual networks. Despite its competitive pricing, Three’s cheapest unlimited deal is more expensive than those offered by some of its rivals. However, the network does offer extras like free Paramount+ streaming subscriptions and the Three+ Rewards program, which may add value for some customers​​.