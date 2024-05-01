How to cancel a SIM-only contract

There may be some conditions where you can cancel a contract with no penalties at all. For example, Ofcom stipulates that you have the right to cancel your contract without penalties in the case of a mid-contract price rise that wasn’t spelt out in your original contract.

Step 2: Consider the timing

If you’re close to the date of your contract renewal, it may be better to simply tough it out instead of cancelling early. You’ll have to weigh up any penalties you may incur against what you stand to gain from jumping ship.

For example, you may want to take advantage of a great deal that will only be available for a limited time, or you might be about to leave the country for a while and won’t need your contract, in these scenarios it may be cheaper to pay the cancellation fee than remain tied to the rest of the contract period, paying for a service you won’t use.

Step 3: Contact customer service

Once you’ve decided that the time is right, the fastest way to cancel your contract is to get in touch with your provider’s customer service department, as they will be best placed to guide you through their particular process. There are three common ways to do this:

Call the customer care number directly.

Use the chat facility on the provider’s website.

Use your provider’s mobile app, if they have one.

There may also be an option to initiate the cancellation process from your account page when logged in to your provider’s website but, again, the exact details will differ between providers.

Step 4: Request a PAC or STAC code

If you want to keep your number and move it to a new provider, you’ll have to request a PAC, or Porting Authorisation Code. Your new provider will ask for this code when you sign up which indicates to them that you want to continue using your old number.

If you don’t want to keep your old number then you need to ask for a STAC, or Service Termination Authorisation Code, instead.

Step 5: Provide the necessary notice