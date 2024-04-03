Pay-as-you-go vs pay monthly

The main advantage of a PAYG setup is flexibility. You can change carriers and alter the size of the data bundles, which is handy for when you travel, times where you’ll be mainly using Wi-Fi or whatever other arrangements you may have.

Pay-as-you-go makes it easy to control the amount you spend on data and voice calls each month, since you can’t spend more than you have. As such, it’s also a good option for parents providing a SIM card to a child, for example, where you want to ensure they don’t rack up large bills.

However, the per-minute or per-megabyte cost of pay-as-you-go may be higher than contract rates. You’re also unlikely to benefit from any added extras, which providers sometimes include with monthly contracts as a way to sweeten the deal. With pay-as-you-go, what you see is usually what you get.

Finally, it’s possible to run out of credit on your phone at inconvenient times, so some additional effort is needed to keep tabs on your account balance.

The pros and cons of monthly payments

With a monthly contract, you pay a fee at the end of the month and, in many cases, there’s no limit to how much data you use or the number of calls you make – unless you choose to cap it. Monthly contracts may take the form of just a SIM-only plan, or they may include a handset.

The pay monthly option is likely to best suit those who make a lot of calls or use a lot of data, use a phone for business purposes or want an easier way to get their hands on the latest handset. It will be cheaper than pay-as-you-go, since the per-minute or per-megabyte rates are generally lower, plus you won’t need to worry about keeping your account topped up – you’re simply billed automatically at the end of the month.

Monthly contracts may also come with perks, bundled services or other enticements to make you sign on the dotted line. For some people, these can outweigh the potential negatives.

The biggest drawback of a monthly contract is that you’re locked in for a certain length of time, something like 12-24 months. If you want to change providers, or end your contract prematurely, you will face penalties and have to settle outstanding balances – on your handset, for example – all at once. Many mobile network providers will also include mid-contract price rises, usually each April in line with either the Retail or Consumer Price Index. Remember to factor this in when determining affordability.

If you’re not careful, you also run the risk of running over your included voice or data allocations on the contract, so you may end up with a bigger bill than expected at the end of the month.

Note that a poor credit rating is also likely to mean that you fail to get approval for a contract, as a credit check is a requirement.

