Plusnet Mobile is closing down this month – here’s why you should switch NOW

Luckily, switching network providers while keeping your number has never been easier: it’s just a case of getting a PAC (porting authorisation code) and then giving it to your new network.

And remember, get in there as quickly as possible to avoid being left without a mobile connection. Note that only the mobile arm of the business is pulling down the shutters, with the broadband arm left unaffected.

And remember, get in there as quickly as possible to avoid being left without a mobile connection. Note that only the mobile arm of the business is pulling down the shutters, with the broadband arm left unaffected.

How to switch to a new mobile network and keep your number

Text PAC to 65075. You’ll receive the (PAC) via a text message. Bear in mind that the code will expire after 30 days. Find your new mobile network, using our top choices below as a guide. Pick a deal and give the network the PAC code. Your new network will then transfer your number across, while Plusnet Mobile will get in touch if there are any fees left to be paid. Done!

The best mobile networks in the UK

The Expert Reviews team has decades of collective experience finding and testing the best mobile networks for our readers.

Every year, we run a huge survey as part of our Mobile Network Awards, which asks thousands of existing customers about their customer service experience, value for money and the speed of their connection.

We also have a large selection of in-depth reviews that see individual mobile networks scored out of five and awarded with Recommended or Best Buy badges if they particularly impress us. Based on our latest reviews, here are our two top networks:

Voxi

Vodafone-powered Voxi ran away with our most recent Mobile Network Awards and received five stars out of five and a Best Buy award when reviewed by Stuart Andrews. He singled out its brilliant data deals (which get you free use of various apps), class-leading reliability, solid performance and commitment-free plans that can be cancelled anytime.

Smarty

A previous winner of our Mobile Network Awards, Smarty finished in second place in the most recent edition. Stuart Andrews also gave it four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in his review, praising its cheap deals, speedy 5G performance (it piggybacks on Three’s network), free roaming in the EU up to a fair use limit of 12GB and high customer satisfaction scores.

