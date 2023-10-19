Save BIG on unlimited data with this EE deal

While this deal passes financial muster, it wouldn’t be worth much if it wasn’t attached to a solid provider. In our latest EE review, the network earned an impressive four stars out of five and our coveted Recommended award, meaning we’re happy to steer you their way, especially if there’s a quality deal on the table.

As noted above and in our full-length review, one of the key positives with EE is speed, with the network coming out on top as the UK’s fastest network, as measured by RootMetrics in a nationwide test. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or simply browsing, EE will deliver speeds that ensure it all goes off without a hitch. Plus, with EE offering wide-ranging and reliable 5G coverage, you should be able to enjoy these remarkable speeds wherever the road may take you.