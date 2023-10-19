Save BIG on unlimited data with this EE deal
With this corking SIM-only deal, from EE, you can snag unlimited data for just £15/mth for the first six months
Been on the lookout for a top-drawer EE deal? Look no further, because this unlimited data SIM-only offer is a corker. For a limited time, EE is offering its 24-month unlimited plan for just £15/mth for the first six months, rising to a still-reasonable £30/mth thereafter. Netting half-price data from the UK’s speediest network, on a plan where you won’t have to worry about data caps, is a no-brainer. Of course, this offer won’t last forever, so be sure to snap it up before it’s gone.
While this deal passes financial muster, it wouldn’t be worth much if it wasn’t attached to a solid provider. In our latest EE review, the network earned an impressive four stars out of five and our coveted Recommended award, meaning we’re happy to steer you their way, especially if there’s a quality deal on the table.
As noted above and in our full-length review, one of the key positives with EE is speed, with the network coming out on top as the UK’s fastest network, as measured by RootMetrics in a nationwide test. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or simply browsing, EE will deliver speeds that ensure it all goes off without a hitch. Plus, with EE offering wide-ranging and reliable 5G coverage, you should be able to enjoy these remarkable speeds wherever the road may take you.
But speed is not the only thing EE excels at. Their customer service and satisfaction scores are equally impressive. As part of our Mobile Network Awards survey, we found that 83% of EE users were satisfied with the brand’s customer support and 92% were satisfied with their overall experience.
The one aspect that might give you pause is EE’s pricing, which is admittedly on the higher side. However, the solid bargains EE regularly provides can help allay these concerns. This unlimited data offer in particular presents a great opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of EE’s speedy and reliable network without breaking the bank. So, don’t hesitate – grab this limited-time EE deal, and you’ll enjoy half-price unlimited data, calls, and texts with a network that’s second to none in terms of speed. But remember, this ioffer won’t be around for long, so act swiftly and secure an unbeatable EE deal today.