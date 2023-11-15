Scoop a STUNNING iD Mobile SIM-only saving this Black Friday
If you’re quick, you can bag a whopping 250GB of iD Mobile data for a jaw-dropping £7.50/mth
Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast; and so far, mobiles and SIM-only offers are taking the lead. And here’s another one from Mobile.co.uk: iD Mobile is offering a staggering 250GB of 5G data for just £7.50/mth after cashback on a one-year contract.
It’s perfect for heavy data users who stream, download or work on the go. Direct from iD Mobile, their 250GB data plan costs £14/mth, meaning you can save roughly half the cost each month by buying through Mobiles.co.uk. What’s more, being a one-year contract, it strikes a perfect balance between commitment and flexibility.
Our original iD Mobile review awarded it four stars out of five, a testament to its reliable service and customer satisfaction. iD Mobile, known for its affordable plans and extensive coverage, operates on the Three network, ensuring widespread 5G availability. This is crucial for users who need fast and reliable internet access, whether for streaming high-definition videos, engaging in online gaming or managing work tasks while out and about.
What really sets this deal apart from others? Firstly, the sheer amount of data at such a low price is rare. Secondly, iD Mobile’s plan includes features like data rollover, allowing you to carry unused data over to the next month, and inclusive EU roaming up to 30GB, which is ideal for travellers.
With iD Mobile’s Black Friday deal via Mobiles.co.uk, you’re getting an exceptional amount of data at a price that’s hard to overlook. This offer isn’t hanging around forever, so jump on it and switch before it expires.
However, if iD Mobile isn’t for you, there’s a whole host of SIM-only deals available.