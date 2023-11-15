Scoop a STUNNING iD Mobile SIM-only saving this Black Friday

Our original iD Mobile review awarded it four stars out of five, a testament to its reliable service and customer satisfaction. iD Mobile, known for its affordable plans and extensive coverage, operates on the Three network, ensuring widespread 5G availability. This is crucial for users who need fast and reliable internet access, whether for streaming high-definition videos, engaging in online gaming or managing work tasks while out and about.

What really sets this deal apart from others? Firstly, the sheer amount of data at such a low price is rare. Secondly, iD Mobile’s plan includes features like data rollover, allowing you to carry unused data over to the next month, and inclusive EU roaming up to 30GB, which is ideal for travellers.