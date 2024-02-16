SIM-only contract prices are rising: How to avoid the hike with a deal from an MVNO

The four biggest mobile networks in the UK – EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone – introduce mid-contract price rises for their customers every spring. That means the price you pay at the beginning of a SIM-only contract will increase by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate plus an extra 3.9% every March or April. That’s a significant hike.

For instance, if you’re currently paying £25/mth from Three on a two-year plan, the price will rise to £27/mth every April and then again the following year. The mobile networks claim that this extra charge reflects their ongoing financial pressures and that it will be invested in maintaining standards or improving performance, but you certainly don’t have to grin and bear it.

If you’re reaching the end of your SIM-only contract or are willing to pay an early exit fee, it’s an ideal opportunity to switch to a rolling, 30-day plan from a mobile virtual mobile operator (MVNO). These piggy-back on the main networks and offer pay-as-you-go deals that you can cancel at any time, with no nasty surprises.

Read on to see our two favourite, mobile-network-price-hike-busting offers below.

