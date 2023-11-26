Snap up a STONKING SIM-only saving from Lebara this Black Friday
This Black Friday, you can get unlimited 5G data from Lebara for just £15/mth for three months
This Black Friday deal from Lebara, which received a commendable four-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our full review, is enticing for mobile users. The offer includes unlimited 5G SIM-only data at an unbeatably low price of £15/mth for the first three months, after which the plan reverts to £25/mth. This rolling one-month plan is a great choice for those who prefer not to be tied down by long-term contracts.
Lebara has established itself as a reliable provider of low-cost, 30-day plans, particularly appealing to customers making numerous international calls. This specific deal is even more attractive as it includes 100 minutes to 42 countries worldwide, along with free roaming in the EU up to 30GB. This pairing offers a substantial cost-saving benefit for those who frequently connect with family, friends, or colleagues abroad.
Initially recognised for selling international calling cards, Lebara has evolved into a popular virtual network offering SIM-only deals that combine low prices with inclusive international calls and affordable roaming. Although Lebara didn’t win any awards this year, an impressive 87% of users in our 2023 Mobile Networks Awards survey said they were likely to recommend it, with nearly half being very likely to do so.
However, it’s important to note that Lebara’s customer service has room for improvement, with only just over half of its users expressing satisfaction in this area. Despite this, Lebara remains a preferred choice for users seeking economical mobile solutions without compromising on essential features like coverage, reliability, and speed.
Lebara’s Black Friday deal of unlimited 5G SIM-only data for £15/mth is an excellent deal for those seeking an affordable, flexible mobile plan with the added perks of international minutes and EU roaming. It caters especially to those who maintain global connections or travel frequently, making it a standout choice in the competitive mobile network market.