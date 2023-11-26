Snap up a STONKING SIM-only saving from Lebara this Black Friday

Initially recognised for selling international calling cards, Lebara has evolved into a popular virtual network offering SIM-only deals that combine low prices with inclusive international calls and affordable roaming. Although Lebara didn’t win any awards this year, an impressive 87% of users in our 2023 Mobile Networks Awards survey said they were likely to recommend it, with nearly half being very likely to do so.

However, it’s important to note that Lebara’s customer service has room for improvement, with only just over half of its users expressing satisfaction in this area. Despite this, Lebara remains a preferred choice for users seeking economical mobile solutions without compromising on essential features like coverage, reliability, and speed.