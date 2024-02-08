Snatch up this INSANELY cheap SIM-only deal from iD Mobile before it’s too late
After a cheap SIM-only deal? Look no further: iD Mobile is offering 50GB of 5G SIM-only data for just £10/mth
Rated an impressive four-stars in our review, iD Mobile aims to bring the best SIM-only deals to its customers and this is a perfect example. With this limited-time bargain, you get both unlimited minutes and texts with 50GB of data for only £10/mth on a rolling, 30-day contract.
On top of this, as with all iD Mobile SIM-only deals, you’ll have access to inclusive EU roaming of up to 30GB, bill capping to limit your monthly spend and data rollover, in case it is difficult to use 50GB in one month. What’s more, you can cancel this deal at any time, so there’s nothing to lose here.
The virtual mobile network operator (MVNO) performed well in our in-depth iD Mobile review, and it also features on our best SIM-only deals roundup as the most budget-friendly option.
As well as the excellent price, one of iD Mobile’s most notable features is its rollover policy, which allows you to carry on whatever data you did not use in the previous month onto the next.
Similarly, it has also been commended for its signal strength via Three’s network, and it is also one of the few networks still offering free EU roaming up to 30GB. That’s why it features at the top of our list of the best roaming SIM-only deals.
So, if you’re looking for excellent features at an excellent price, look no further than this amazing SIM-only deal from iD Mobile. Highly commended by its customers and our experts, you’ll want to take advantage of this one as we’re certain it won’t be around for long.