Talkmobile review: Bag a big-data plan at a price you can afford

The success of Voxi in this year’s Mobile Network Awards will be a cause for celebration for its owner, Vodafone, but it isn’t the only virtual network to be found in the brand’s portfolio. It also owns Talkmobile, another budget, no-frills network, one that was originally launched by Carphone Warehouse back in 2007 and sold to Vodafone in 2011. Based on Vodafone’s network but operated independently, it offers a range of 30-day and 12-month SIM-only deals that make up for their lack of features and extras through their extremely competitive prices. In fact, Talkmobile often undercuts Voxi and its rivals on other networks, such as Giffgaff or Smarty, with packages that give you 30GB of data, or more, at a surprisingly low monthly cost.

Talkmobile makes its debut in this year’s awards and while it doesn’t take home any of the main prizes, there’s some consolation in the high scores it received across the board, as well as a Highly Commended for Reliability. Over 81% of users told our survey that they were likely or very likely to recommend Talkmobile to a friend and while that doesn’t put it up there with the no-frills favourites, Smarty, Voxi and Giffgaff – all scoring over 90% – it’s still a good indication that the network’s doing something right.