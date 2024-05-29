Heading off on holiday within the EU? This cheap Smarty SIM-only deal lets you roam for free
Not only does this Smarty SIM deal get you a big data boost at home, but you can use 12GB of your data for free in the EU
Worried about taking the shine off your summer holiday by racking up roaming charges? Mobile network Smarty, which we awarded four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, is here to help.
For a limited time, you can pick up 60GB of 5G data for just £10/mth on a 30-day, rolling plan that you can cancel at any time. Not only is that up from the usual 40GB, but you’ll be able to roam in the EU for free up to a fair use limit of 12GB.
That won’t be enough to do any Netflix binging when away from the hotel Wi-Fi, but it will come in handy for using Google Maps, seeking out restaurants on Tripadvisor or simply playing a bit of music on the beach via Spotify. Just make sure you get in there soon, though, because the extra 20GB of data offer won’t be around for long.
Did Smarty get a good review?
- In our full Smarty review, we gave the network four stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about Smarty?
- Smarty won the Best 5G category in the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards 2023, as well as finishing in second place overall.
- You’ll also get free roaming in the EU up to 12GB.
- It posted strong customer satisfaction scores in our survey of thousands of customers.
- The 30-day, rolling plan can be cancelled at any time.
Are there any disadvantages to this Smarty deal?
- The customer service scores were down on the year before, although that happened across the board.
- The range of other plans is slightly confusing.
How has the Smarty plan’s price changed over time?
- You would normally only get 40GB for £10/mth, which has been boosted to 60GB for a limited time.
We’re constantly on the lookout for the best roaming SIM deals for our readers and you can find a full explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.