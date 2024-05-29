Heading off on holiday within the EU? This cheap Smarty SIM-only deal lets you roam for free

Worried about taking the shine off your summer holiday by racking up roaming charges? Mobile network Smarty, which we awarded four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, is here to help.

For a limited time, you can pick up 60GB of 5G data for just £10/mth on a 30-day, rolling plan that you can cancel at any time. Not only is that up from the usual 40GB, but you’ll be able to roam in the EU for free up to a fair use limit of 12GB.

That won’t be enough to do any Netflix binging when away from the hotel Wi-Fi, but it will come in handy for using Google Maps, seeking out restaurants on Tripadvisor or simply playing a bit of music on the beach via Spotify. Just make sure you get in there soon, though, because the extra 20GB of data offer won’t be around for long.

Did Smarty get a good review?