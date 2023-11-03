This is the BEST SIM-only deal so far this Black Friday
Fancy a free 100GB of SIM-only data? iD Mobile has you covered this Black Friday
Black Friday has begun early this year and we already have an early front-runner for the best SIM-only deal: iD Mobile is serving up an exceptional 250GB of 5G data for just £15/mth on a flexible one-month contract. That’s 100GB more than you’d usually get for the same amount of money.
But what’s iD Mobile actually like as a mobile network? Well, it stands out in the competitive market for its cost-effective plans, ensuring users can enjoy quality service without stretching their budget. The network has been consistently enhancing its 5G speeds across the UK, providing customers with fast and reliable internet connectivity.
In addition to its competitive pricing and improved speeds, iD Mobile offers a rare perk in our brave new world of shrinkflation: free EU roaming up to 30GB. This feature is especially handy for travellers and those who communicate internationally, adding significant value to the already attractive deal.
Expert Reviews has thoroughly evaluated iD Mobile’s services, awarding the network four stars out of five in our original review. This rating reflects the network’s commitment to providing quality service, impressive speed improvements and unique additional features.
In short, iD Mobile’s Black Friday deal is a golden opportunity for those seeking ample data at an affordable price. With the backing of a strong rating from Expert Reviews, this offer stands as a top choice for mobile users. Just sign up as soon as possible while it lasts!