This is the BEST SIM-only deal so far this Black Friday

In addition to its competitive pricing and improved speeds, iD Mobile offers a rare perk in our brave new world of shrinkflation: free EU roaming up to 30GB. This feature is especially handy for travellers and those who communicate internationally, adding significant value to the already attractive deal.

Expert Reviews has thoroughly evaluated iD Mobile’s services, awarding the network four stars out of five in our original review. This rating reflects the network’s commitment to providing quality service, impressive speed improvements and unique additional features.

In short, iD Mobile’s Black Friday deal is a golden opportunity for those seeking ample data at an affordable price. With the backing of a strong rating from Expert Reviews, this offer stands as a top choice for mobile users. Just sign up as soon as possible while it lasts!