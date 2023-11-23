This is the BEST SIM-only deal this Black Friday

Voxi, renowned for its customer satisfaction, has nearly 59% of its users stating they are very likely to recommend the network. This high rate of endorsement speaks to the network’s ability to attract and retain satisfied customers. Its plans, known for their affordability and comprehensive benefits, adding even more value to their offerings.

Operating under the infrastructure of Vodafone, Voxi benefits from strong coverage and reliable speeds. It ranks as the third-fastest network in the UK, with a median download speed of 29.4Mbits/sec. The network’s 5G services are continually expanding, promising even faster speeds and enhanced connectivity in the future.

Voxi’s customer service also merits praise. While it didn’t clinch a specific award in this category, its performance surpasses many other networks, with over 62% of users reporting satisfaction. This level of customer service satisfaction is commendable in an industry where this aspect often falls short.

Voxi’s plans are simple yet effective, focusing on providing great value. Our Voxi review covers which plans are on offer in more detail. The absence of features like spending caps or eSIMs is balanced by the inclusion of Wi-Fi calling, enhancing connectivity options for users. Additionally, the plan structure helps users avoid unexpected overages, as more data cannot be used until the plan refreshes or an extra 1GB is purchased.