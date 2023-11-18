This is the BEST Three SIM deal this Black Friday

Coverage and reliability are key strengths of Three’s network. It has significantly improved its performance, with a median UK download speed of 29.9Mbits/sec, and offers extensive 4G coverage that reaches about 99.8% of the UK population. The network’s 5G services are already available to around 56% of the population, with plans for further expansion. This growing coverage ensures consistent and high-speed internet access in most areas, enhancing the user experience​​.

Additional features offered by Three, such as Wi-Fi calling and spending caps, add value to its plans. Wi-Fi calling is particularly useful in areas with poor signal, ensuring more reliable communication. Spending caps prevent unexpected additional charges, giving users more control over their monthly spending​​.