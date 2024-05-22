This is your last chance to nab triple the SIM-only data from five-star network Voxi
If you're quick, you can still nab 90GB for the price of 30GB, plus unlimited streaming and social scrolling, from award-winning Voxi
Voxi is the best mobile network overall, as the results of our huge customer survey and in-depth review show, and this is our favourite SIM-only deal at the moment.
For just £15/mth on a rolling, 30-day contract, you’ll get 90GB of data (up from 30GB) along with unlimited use of social, music and video apps. That includes TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter/X, YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and Apple Music, among others.
The only catch is that this is your last chance to pick up the outstanding offer as it’s due to expire in a couple of days.
Did Voxi get a good review?
- In our full Voxi review, we gave the mobile network a maximum five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can lavish on a product.
What’s so good about Voxi?
- Voxi scooped the Best Value and Most Reliable gongs at the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards 2023, as well as being the overall winner.
- You’ll be getting unlimited use of social, music and video apps, which means they won’t impact your allowance of 90GB.
- The 30-day, rolling plan can be cancelled at any time.
Are there any disadvantages to this Voxi deal?
How has the Voxi plan’s price changed over time?
- You would usually get 30GB for £15/mth, which makes this a great deal from the top mobile network in the country.
Where can I find more SIM-only deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
We’re constantly on the lookout for the best SIM deals for Expert Reviews’ readers and you can find a full explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.