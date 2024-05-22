This is your last chance to nab triple the SIM-only data from five-star network Voxi

Voxi is the best mobile network overall, as the results of our huge customer survey and in-depth review show, and this is our favourite SIM-only deal at the moment.

For just £15/mth on a rolling, 30-day contract, you’ll get 90GB of data (up from 30GB) along with unlimited use of social, music and video apps. That includes TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter/X, YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and Apple Music, among others.

The only catch is that this is your last chance to pick up the outstanding offer as it’s due to expire in a couple of days.

Did Voxi get a good review?