  • This is your last chance to nab triple the SIM-only data from five-star network Voxi

This is your last chance to nab triple the SIM-only data from five-star network Voxi

Deals

If you're quick, you can still nab 90GB for the price of 30GB, plus unlimited streaming and social scrolling, from award-winning Voxi

Voxi is the best mobile network overall, as the results of our huge customer survey and in-depth review show, and this is our favourite SIM-only deal at the moment.

For just £15/mth on a rolling, 30-day contract, you’ll get 90GB of data (up from 30GB) along with unlimited use of social, music and video apps. That includes TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter/X, YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and Apple Music, among others.

The only catch is that this is your last chance to pick up the outstanding offer as it’s due to expire in a couple of days.

Did Voxi get a good review?

  • In our full Voxi review, we gave the mobile network a maximum five stars out of five.
  • We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can lavish on a product.

What’s so good about Voxi?

  • Voxi scooped the Best Value and Most Reliable gongs at the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards 2023, as well as being the overall winner.
  • You’ll be getting unlimited use of social, music and video apps, which means they won’t impact your allowance of 90GB.
  • The 30-day, rolling plan can be cancelled at any time.

Are there any disadvantages to this Voxi deal?

  • It’s more expensive than what you’d get from the likes of Smarty or iD Mobile.
  • You won’t get free roaming in the EU.

How has the Voxi plan’s price changed over time?

  • You would usually get 30GB for £15/mth, which makes this a great deal from the top mobile network in the country.

Where can I find more SIM-only deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals?

We’re constantly on the lookout for the best SIM deals for Expert Reviews’ readers and you can find a full explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.

