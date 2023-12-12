This pre-Christmas Voxi SIM-only deal is a STEAL
Get triple data for the same low price this Christmas with this Voxi SIM deal
As Christmas approaches, Voxi’s latest offer is bringing some festive cheer. The mobile provider is currently serving up three times the usual data at a stunning price: 90GB for just £15/mth, compared to the regular 30GB, along with unlimited social, music and video app usage. It’s an offer that’s hard to overlook, especially for those looking to stay connected during the holiday season.
This deal is not just about quantity, it’s about quality too. Voxi, a network known for its excellent data deals and unlimited streaming options, was recognised with five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review – a testament to its value and reliability. With Voxi, you’re not only getting more data but also the assurance of a network that users highly recommend.
What makes Voxi stand out? It offers simple, commitment-free plans that don’t compromise on performance. As per our original review, customers have expressed high satisfaction with Voxi’s consistent service and reliability. The network also offers unlimited social media scrolling and bottomless video streaming, perfect for those who enjoy entertainment on the go.
Voxi’s customer-centric approach is reflected in its plan flexibility. You can choose from various options, depending on your data needs, with the added benefit of unlimited streaming and social media usage. This means you can stream, browse and connect without worrying about your data limit. And for those seeking a new smartphone, Voxi provides attractive packages with the latest handsets.
It’s important to note, however, that this Christmas deal is only for a limited time. The 90GB for £15/mth offer presents a significant saving and an opportunity to enjoy a top-rated network at an unbeatable price. So, if you’re considering a new SIM plan or looking to upgrade your data package, now’s the time to check out Voxi’s offer.