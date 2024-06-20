This SIM-only offer from five-star mobile network Smarty is one of the best around, according to our deals expert

Brilliant SIM-only deals like this are one of the reasons why Smarty is our second-favorite mobile network overall, having picked up four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our full review.

If you’re quick, you can pick up 60GB of 5G-compatible data, plus the usual unlimited texts and minutes, for just £10/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan. That’s the price you’d usually pay for 40GB.

Smarty piggybacks on Three’s network, which means you’ll get coverage throughout the majority of the country, and you can cancel the plan whenever you like. The only catch is that the data boost won’t last for long so get in there as soon as possible.

Did Smarty get a good review?