This SIM-only offer from five-star mobile network Smarty is one of the best around, according to our deals expert
For a limited time, you can nab an extra 20GB of SIM-only data for free, making it 60GB (was 40GB) for just £10/mth
Brilliant SIM-only deals like this are one of the reasons why Smarty is our second-favorite mobile network overall, having picked up four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our full review.
If you’re quick, you can pick up 60GB of 5G-compatible data, plus the usual unlimited texts and minutes, for just £10/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan. That’s the price you’d usually pay for 40GB.
Smarty piggybacks on Three’s network, which means you’ll get coverage throughout the majority of the country, and you can cancel the plan whenever you like. The only catch is that the data boost won’t last for long so get in there as soon as possible.
Did Smarty get a good review?
- In our in-depth Smarty review, we gave the mobile network four stars out of five, while it finished in second place in the annual Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award, our second-highest accolade.
What’s so good about Smarty?
- Smarty won the Best 5G category in the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards, as well as finishing as the silver medallist behind Voxi.
- It offers free roaming in the EU up to a fair use limit of 12GB.
- It garnered excellent 5G performance scores in our in-depth survey of thousands of customers.
- The 30-day, rolling plan can be cancelled whenever you want.
Are there any disadvantages to this Smarty deal?
- The customer service scores have dropped since last year, although that has happened across the board.
- The number of plans, and the distinctions between them, can be confusing.
How has the Smarty plan’s price changed over time?
- This Smarty plan would normally get you 40GB, which works out at 40p per gigabyte of data. However, the boost up to 60GB means it’s now just 17p per gigabyte.
Where can I find more SIM-only deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
At Expert Reviews, we’re always on the lookout for the best SIM-only deals and you can find a full explanation of our methods in this article.