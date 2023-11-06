This Sky Mobile SIM deal for Black Friday is STUNNING
If you’re quick this Black Friday, you can pick up three times the Sky Mobile SIM-only data for the same price
As Black Friday deals kick off, Sky Mobile has stepped up with an enticing SIM-only offer that’s hard to overlook. Customers now have the opportunity to triple their mobile data allowance, receiving 45GB of monthly data for just £14/mth, where previously, this price would only fetch 15GB. This exclusive offer is fixed for 12 months, presenting a considerable upgrade for data-savvy users.
Sky Mobile has established itself as a commendable network, especially in Expert Reviews’ annual customer survey, which underscored Sky Mobile’s reliability and customer service. Such attributes rightfully earned Sky Mobile the runner-up spot in last year’s Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards.
What’s more, the network’s high praise in our annual survey has garnered it five stars out of five in our review, awarding it the prestigious Expert Reviews Best Buy award. This level of commendation represents the highest honour that Expert Reviews can offer, signifying that the network is at the pinnacle of the level of service mobile operators can provide.
This Black Friday deal from Sky Mobile is a great choice for the data-hungry phone user. Whether it’s for streaming content or staying connected on social media, a generous data allowance such as this is increasingly critical.
In summary, Sky Mobile’s Black Friday promotion is an excellent opportunity for those seeking more from their mobile plan without paying a premium. With a threefold increase in data for just £14/mth, subscribers can indulge in the freedom of extra data coupled with the assurance of an award-winning mobile network. As with all Black Friday deals, this promotion is time-sensitive, so those interested should consider acting promptly to take advantage of this offer.