This Smarty SIM deal will save you SHEDLOADS of money this Black Friday
For a limited time, you can get double the data for Black Friday from Smarty. Not bad, eh?
As Black Friday approaches, savvy shoppers are in for a treat with Smarty’s latest mobile data deal. For a mere £8/mth, customers can now get their hands on a substantial 32GB of SIM-only 5G data – that’s double the usual amount for the same cost. This one-month rolling plan not only offers unmatched affordability but also provides flexibility, with the freedom to cancel anytime without fuss.
Smarty has established itself as a reliable service provider, garnering impressive accolades for its coverage, generous data packages and customer support. The network received high praise in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards and our Smarty review, marking it as a stand-out choice for mobile users pretty much across the board.
Those familiar with Smarty’s offerings won’t be surprised by this deal. The network’s consistent price drops have made it a fan favourite. In our review, we called it the king of the no-frills network, offering unrivalled value for money with graciously flexible contracts.
At just £8/mth, this deal will be hard to beat as Black Friday gains traction. Better still, if you sign up and for some reason you aren’t happy with the service, you don’t need to wait a year or so to cancel your contract. Just wait until the month rolls over and you can switch to another network.
If you’re prioritising both financial and digital flexibility, this deal is a reminder that a premium network doesn’t have to come with a premium price tag. As Black Friday looms, securing this offer from Smarty would be a smart move for those looking to stay connected without overstretching their budget.