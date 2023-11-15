Bag a FANTASTIC Voxi SIM-only deal this Black Friday

Users of this plan can enjoy unlimited streaming on popular platforms such as TikTok, Netflix and YouTube, and unlimited social media use without eating into their data allowance. This feature is particularly advantageous for those who frequently engage in social media activities and enjoy streaming video content on their phones​​​​.

The network’s customer service is another strong point, with more than 46% of its users reporting high levels of satisfaction. Voxi operates on the same network as Vodafone, ensuring reliable performance and coverage. With no speed caps, users can expect good 4G speeds in most areas and excellent 5G speeds where available. While Vodafone’s UK median download speed has slipped behind some competitors, it still delivers reliable connectivity​​.