What is an eSIM and how does it work?

For decades there has only been one way to connect a phone to a mobile network: the SIM card – a little bit of plastic and metal that held the key to the network. Originally the size of a credit card, they’ve shrunk drastically over the years, but now, with the rise of the eSIM – an all-electronic replacement – they face their inevitable extinction.

If you’re curious about what an eSIM is and how it works, read on. We also spoke to Kester Mann, director of consumer and connectivity at the technology analyst company CCS Insight, about what impact eSIM will have on the industry.

How does an eSIM work?

A SIM (or ‘Subscriber Identity Module’) card contains a chip that verifies your identity so that you can access a mobile network. An eSIM card performs this exact same core function but, instead of being set in a piece of plastic that you manually insert into your phone, an eSIM (‘embedded SIM’) is software on a chip built directly into your phone’s hardware, which can then be reprogrammed with new SIM information afterwards.

The advantages of an eSIM

There are several advantages to eSIM cards, and it’s actually a challenge to think of many downsides.

Even before we get to the technical benefits, they’re great from an e-waste perspective – they cut down on the production of SIM cards and all the attendant packaging and junk that typically comes with them.

A main part of the attraction of eSIM compatibility is that you can swap between network providers easily and without any delays, with no need to go to a store or wait for a physical card to be posted out. And, in many cases – particularly with modern iPhones or Android phones – you can also have more than one network account active at once since swapping between these is a lot simpler when there’s no SIM card to extract.

Interestingly, when we talked to Kester Mann, of CCS Insight, he pointed out another lesser-known advantage: “An eSIM also helps prevent fraud. As the SIM card is embedded in the hardware, it is no longer possible to separate a subscriber’s identity from their device.”

If there are downsides, the main one will be that when you want to change phones, rather than networks, there may be a few more hoops you’ll need to jump through.

What phones use eSIM?

eSIM compatibility has become all but ubiquitous over the last few years, and practically all manufacturers’ flagship devices now support it.

Google has offered eSIM support in their Pixel phones since 2017, while iPhones have supported it since 2018, and Samsung added it to its Galaxy range in 2020. In fact, as of the iPhone 14, Apple only uses eSIM in the US, however this change hasn’t gone worldwide yet.

However, it’s not guaranteed that the feature will be available across a manufacturer’s entire range – if you’re interested in a particular model of phone and you’re curious about whether it works with eSIM, the smartest thing to do is go to the manufacturer’s website and look up its specs.

Is eSIM good for roaming?

Roaming is one of the very best aspects of having an eSIM-ready phone. In years gone by, if you were smart, your first act upon arriving in some far-flung country was to find a cheap SIM-only deal to access the local mobile data network. Now, instead of scrambling around street stalls or looking in shops that might sell you the wrong thing, you can do your research in advance and get a plan for the local area lined up and ready to add to your phone the moment you get off the plane.

This can not only save you plenty of cash but be far less fiddly than swapping physical SIM cards over – especially considering that you’d have to carry a SIM card tool with you and find somewhere safe and secure to store the tiny SIM you remove.

How to set up an eSIM

Setting up an eSIM card is relatively straightforward whether you’re on iPhone or Android, the steps differ slightly for each, though.