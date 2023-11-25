You won’t find a cheaper unlimited data SIM-only deal this Black Friday
Lycamobile has an extraordinary Black Friday deal for you: unlimited 5G SIM-only data for a mere £10/mth for six months
Lycamobile presents a highly attractive Black Friday deal for new customers: a limitless 5G SIM-only data plan for a mere £10/mth on a flexible, 30-day rolling contract. This fantastic deal not only offers a substantial saving for the first six months but also includes several additional benefits, making it an unbeatable choice for a wide range of users. After the initial six months, the price adjusts to £25/mth, which still offers great value for the services provided.
The essence of this deal lies in its comprehensive coverage and flexibility. The rolling 30-day plan allows users to enjoy the benefits of a contract without a long-term commitment, allowing them to adapt their mobile plan monthly as their needs change. This flexibility is especially beneficial in today’s fast-paced world, where personal and professional requirements can fluctuate rapidly.
Beyond the unlimited 5G data, which is the cornerstone of this deal, Lycamobile includes unlimited national minutes and SMS. This is particularly advantageous for those who frequently use their phones for calls and texts within the UK, ensuring they never have to worry about exceeding their allowance or incurring additional charges.
An additional highlight of this offer is the inclusion of 100 international minutes to several key destinations, including the EU, the USA, and China. This feature benefits those with family, friends, or business contacts abroad, allowing for regular international communication without worrying about excessive charges. In a world that’s more connected than ever, this aspect of the deal ensures that users can maintain vital international connections effortlessly.
Moreover, the deal includes EU roaming, an essential feature for travellers. This allows users to use their mobile phone while travelling within the EU without incurring additional roaming charges, a significant benefit for leisure and business travellers. The convenience of using one’s mobile phone freely while abroad cannot be overstated, as it provides peace of mind and seamless connectivity, whether it’s for navigating, staying in touch with loved ones, or managing work-related tasks.
Lycamobile’s Black Friday deal is a comprehensive package catering to various needs. From heavy data users to international callers and frequent travellers, this deal provides an exceptional combination of features at an attractive price point, particularly during the first six months. The flexibility of a rolling 30-day contract adds to its appeal, making it a highly recommended choice for those seeking a reliable, feature-rich mobile plan.