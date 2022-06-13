Best iPhone screen protector 2022: Prevent scratches, cracks and repairs today

Research suggests that people in the UK spend a collective £650 million every year fixing broken phone screens. Should you be an iPhone owner out of warranty, a screen repair job can cost upwards of £300 depending on the model and yet, the best iPhone screen protectors typically cost less than £30 – so why risk it?

With that in mind, making the small investment to keep your iPhone safe is definitely worth it. You’ve probably been through the emotional and financial turmoil of phone screen damage before, but with these iPhone screen protectors you’ll never be out of pocket again.

Best iPhone screen protector: At a glance

How to choose the best iPhone screen protector for you

What size iPhone screen do I have?

It might seem obvious, but we need to find the right size of screen protector for your iPhone.

In order to do this, you need to identify the model of iPhone you own. If you’re having trouble, go into your phone settings, tap General>About>Model Name. All the screen protectors we recommend on our list below link to the latest iPhone 13 models, but the same products exist for a large portion of Apple’s back catalogue – just be sure to double-check that you’re definitely buying the right one.

What are iPhone screen protectors made of?

Screen protectors tend to be made of tempered glass, PET plastic or TPU plastic. These materials and their toughness are measured on the Mohs scale of mineral hardness. The majority of screen protectors today have a 9H rating, meaning they have great scratch resistance and are a sturdy bulwark against most direct impacts.

Tempered glass is the most popular choice for screen protectors. It’s a reasonably thin and somewhat flexible panel, and is the toughest of all the materials used to protect your iPhone screen – but they also tend to be the most expensive options

PET plastic is a great alternative to tempered glass, since it’s usually much cheaper and thinner, meaning it won't protrude from your phone’s screen as much. On the downside, it isn’t nearly as strong, so it won’t provide the best level of protection.

TPU plastic is the other plastic variant, although these screen protectors have mostly been phased out in lieu of the other two. The problem with TPU is that it only really provides protection against scratches. It’s made from malleable plastic, so it doesn’t absorb impacts quite as well.

What are iPhone screens made of?

Most high-end phone screens are already protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. Since being specifically designed to make smartphones more resistant to damage in 2005, it's gone through over five different generations. The latest iPhone 13 range uses Corning’s Ceramic Shield material.

But this coating isn’t entirely scratch proof, however. An extra layer of protection is never a bad thing, and this will ensure that any key scratches, abrasion, or general wear and tear will be totally shielded.

As an added bonus, if a tempered glass screen protector suffers some damage, you’ll be able to simply remove it and add a new one. On the other hand, if the Ceramic Shield layer is scratched or cracked, then you’re guaranteeing yourself a pricey trip to the Apple shop.

The best iPhone screen protectors to buy in 2022

1. JTech Tempered Glass Screen Protector: The best all-rounder

Price: £6 | Buy now from Amazon



JTech’s range of iPhone screen protectors offer the best all-round protection. You get a total of three screen protectors in the box, with a handy set of installation instructions, wipes and tools to help you get the right fit. There’s also a useful instructional video on the Jtech website if you get a bit stuck.

The protective layer is made of 9H tempered glass and is only 0.33mm thick. This has the added benefit of feeling like a regular iPhone screen under the thumb, with very little protrusion. Not to mention that it’s also one of the cheapest options on this list.

Key specs – Material: 9H tempered glass; Number of protectors: 3; Compatible with: iPhone X to iPhone 13; Thickness: 0.33mm

2. Ailun Glass Screen Protector: Best for longevity

Price: £6 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’ve ever had a clear phone case before, you’ll know the pain of having to buy a replacement a few months down the line due to smudges, sweat, and general world-muck turning it a gross yellow colour. The same can happen with screen protectors, so Ailun’s is a great pick, with its quoted 99% transparency and oleophobic and hydrophobic coating that keeps it from discolouring.

Finger smudges and oil residue won’t make your display any worse over time while this protector is applied. Ailun’s screen protector is made from 9H tempered glass and has slightly curved edges that keep it from protruding. If you want your iPhone to look pristine without losing out on protection, Ailun’s your choice.

Key specs – Material: 9H tempered glass; Number of protectors: 3; Compatible with: iPhone X to 13; Thickness: 0.33mm

3. Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector: Best for easy application

Price: £12 | Buy now from Amazon



Applying a screen protector to a phone is a stressful affair. You take your time, slowly line up the corners, trying desperately to get the perfect fit. You think it’s on correctly and that’s when you see them: air bubbles.

But it doesn’t have to be that difficult. Spigen is a manufacturer best known for its phone cases, and the brand is taking things a step further with its EZ fit screen protectors. This handy tempered glass protector comes with an EZ fit tray that allows you to simply place it down on top of your screen, slide your finger along the indicating tape, and peel back the film. No lining up the corners, no post-application regret. It really is that easy.

Key specs – Material: 9H Tempered Glass; Number of protectors: 2; Compatible with: iPhone X to 13; Thickness: unlisted

4. Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector: Best official screen protector for iPhones

Price: £30 | Buy now from Apple



If third-party protectors aren’t what you’re looking for, then Apple’s official screen protectors (in partnership with Belkin) could be the perfect fit.

This screen protector is made from Belkin’s UltraGlass tech, which it claims is up to two times stronger than other tempered glass protectors. It comes with an easy align tray, cleaning cloths and dust removal stickers, but the big downside is that it only comes with one protector in the box.

Key specs – Material: Belkin UltraGlass; Number of protectors: 1; Compatible with: iPhone 13 only; Thickness: 0.45mm

Buy now from Apple