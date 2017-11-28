Best pay as you go SIM deals 2023: Nab a DAZZLING deal for cheap data and unlimited calls and texts

TOP PAY AS YOU GO SIM DEAL





This Smarty pay as you go SIM deal represents insanely good value for money: you can currently pick up 60GB of data for just £10/mth on a rolling monthly contract. That's up from the usual 30GB a tenner gets you, but be quick because this offer from our favourite mobile network overall won't be around for long.

View deal now at Smarty

Compare the best pay as you go SIM deals

↻ Loading pay as you go SIM comparison tool, please wait...

How to find the best pay as you go SIM deal for you

Not everyone wants to get tied into a long-term phone or SIM-only contract, particularly if your usage tends to wax and wane through certain months or you’re worried about ongoing costs and potential price rises. If you’re looking for something more flexible, the PAYG SIM deals above could be just the thing. You’re not locked into a contract, you can buy more data if you need it, and you can change or cancel your plan at a moment’s notice without any exit fees or wrangling.

What’s more, old-fashioned PAYG plans are now being added to – or even replaced – by a new breed of flexible, contract-free SIM-only packages. Pioneered by Giffgaff and iD Mobile, these are now being taken up by other providers, and competition in the market means that these can give you better value than some low-cost, pay-monthly contracts. Even those sticking to the traditional PAYG model are throwing in some fantastic packages of data, calls and texts, so it always pays to shop around.

Struggling to choose the right mobile network for you? Check out our annual Mobile Network Awards to find out who the best provider is, as voted by our readers.

How do I buy a PAYG SIM?

What differentiates the various SIMs on offer is how this credit gets used. The traditional approach is to have a base tariff, setting out the standard cost of making calls, using data or sending texts, with additional charges for calling premium numbers, using premium SMS services, retrieving voicemail messages or using your phone abroad.

However, most providers now push you toward a package or bundle, with a set data allowance and included calls and texts. This usually lasts for 30 days, and you can either set the package to renew with a direct debit or credit card payment or buy a new one. Often the networks give you better deals on recurring packages – and you still have the right to cancel at any time. With these packages the base tariff only kicks in if you burst through your package’s allowance.

How much data do you need?

The trick is to be realistic. If you spend almost all of your time connected to a home or office Wi-Fi network, 2GB to 4GB of mobile data could easily last you a month. However, as more apps place more demands on your mobile connection and websites throw in more videos and animations, you may need a little more these days. If you’re a heavy user of social media, use Google Maps or make voice and video calls, your usage could go up a lot – and that’s without streaming video or music. If that’s the case, the larger 20GB to 100GB deals look more attractive, although you might find you get better value by going for a pay-monthly 12-month contract SIM deal instead, or even a SIM on a 30-day rolling contract.

Most networks now allow you to use your bundle’s data for tethering, connecting a laptop or tablet to the internet through your smartphone. This can eat through your data even faster and, once you’ve exhausted your bundle, costs can rocket, with some networks charging 10p or more per megabyte.

The key thing is to have a balance. While it’s important to buy enough data, there’s also no point spending money on a huge allowance you won’t use, even if more networks now allow you to roll unused data over to the next month. The beauty of PAYG is that you can stick to a low-data bundle for most of the year and then switch to a high-data bundle as needed – for example, when you’re travelling on business or going away on holiday.

Do I need to worry about speed or network coverage?

A cheap SIM deal isn’t much use if the connection is slow or flaky – and speeds and coverage vary massively from network to network and location to location. The smaller operators normally piggyback on one of the major mobile networks, and each one has a coverage checker so it’s worth using this to discover the speeds expected in your immediate area. It’s also worth asking friends who live nearby which networks have and haven’t worked for them.

Another good and entirely independent option is RootMetrics’ coverage map, which can help you pinpoint coverage and speeds in your area. Click here and have a look before you grab a new PAYG SIM.

What about making international calls or going abroad?

If you have friends and family overseas, you should investigate how much it costs to make international calls. Many providers offer cheap calls to specific destinations, but (for example) the SIM that’s cheapest for calling the US might be expensive for calling Brazil, and vice versa. In some cases, paying for an add-on can slash call costs.

It’s also a good idea to do some homework if you’re planning to take your own phone abroad. Within the EU you should be able to use your phone on exactly the same terms as within the UK, although it remains to be seen whether that will still be true after Brexit.

Outside of the EU, things can be much more expensive. Certain networks offer lower charges or free usage in specific territories or add-ons that can cut the cost. Alternatively, it might make sense to buy a local PAYG SIM, rather than roam on your UK SIM.

Best pay as you go SIM deals: Our top providers

1. Smarty

Five-star Smarty's 30-day plans are incredibly good value – and you’re free to cancel anytime. There are no speed caps or restrictions on tethering, and EU roaming comes free, although with a 12GB fair use restriction to stop you streaming Netflix on the beach. If you need a SIM for a laptop or tablet, Smarty also does cheaper data-only plans, plus slightly more expensive data discount plans that give you up to £3 of the monthly fee back if you don’t use your whole data allowance. It’s also well worth looking out for Smarty’s limited-time deals.

Read our full Smarty review

2. iD Mobile

iFour-star iD Mobile is a virtual network that runs on top of Three, and while Three’s download speeds fall behind those of EE, they are improving – especially if you live in a 5G area and have a 5G capable phone. Overall, iD Mobile’s packages deliver great value throughout the range, up to and including its unlimited data deal. If you only need a few gigabytes per month, though, it’s in a class of its own. It now gets stiff competition from Three’s own no-frills network, Smarty, but it still has some of the best budget PAYG deals around.

Read our full iD Mobile review

3. Giffgaff

Giffgaff doesn’t specialise in PAYG SIMs, but was the pioneer in low-cost, no-contract monthly plans. Its no-commitment goody bags are consistently good value, whether you’re looking at a low-end option or mid-range plan. And as the data allowances go up, things only get better.

All plans include EU roaming and unlimited UK calls and texts and also come free of any contracts or commitments. You can switch goody bags from month to month as your needs change or go for one of the extra value golden goody bags with added data if you set up recurring payments first.

As Giffgaff runs on top of O2’s network you’re not going to get best-in-class performance everywhere, but its 4G speeds are still solid in most areas and O2 is posting some impressive 5G results in the latest RootMetrics research. What’s more, Giffgaff achieved decent results in our last Mobile Network Awards survey, and had some of the best scores in Ofcom’s 2022 mobile customer service report. It’s always worth checking out if you want a little more data for your money.

Read our full Giffgaff review

4. Voxi

Launched as a contract-free, no-frills brand from Vodafone, Voxi doesn’t match rivals iD Mobile, Giffgaff or Smarty on price, but has two big features that still make it excellent value. Splash out slightly more and Voxi throws in unlimited use of social media apps without touching your allowance, plus the same deal on streaming video from YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. If you spend a lot of time and data on streaming or checking through your socials, you can fill your boots without splashing out on the kind of data or unlimited bundle you’d need with another service.

As Voxi works on top of Vodafone, you get some of the best speeds and coverage in the business, second only to EE. What’s more, the network also did well in our 2022 Mobile Network Awards, with great scores for customer satisfaction and value for money and a win in the Reliability category. All in all, it’s a great no-frills network with some clever ideas of its own.

Read our full Voxi review