  • Google Pixel 7 deals 2023: Get the FIVE-STAR phone for less this September

Google Pixel 7 deals 2023: Get the FIVE-STAR phone for less this September

The Google Pixel 7 deals below not only nab you an exceptional Android phone, but reams of data from the best providers in the UK

It’s fair to say we’re big fans of Google Pixel 7 deals: the “best Android phone yet”, in the words of our original review, with bags of data for head-turning prices – what’s not to like?

We awarded the Google Pixel 7 five stars out of a possible five and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can bestow. Why? You’re getting a lot of bang for your buck: excellent performance, class-leading photography, a vastly boosted battery life of 22hrs 42mins, a 6.4in AMOLED display that even outdoes the iPhone 14’s panel and an attractive design.

To help you find the Google Pixel 7 deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below.

DEAL OF THE WEEK: This Google Pixel 7 offer is STONKING

Offering up 100GB of 5G iD Mobile data alongside a Pixel 7 for just £24/mth – with nothing to pay upfront – this offer from Mobiles.co.uk is pretty incredible. While iD Mobile didn’t score quite as high as Three for reliability and performance in our yearly review, the value on offer here is excellent enough for us to offer it as a top-drawer alternative.

View deal at Mobiles.co.uk

1. The best Google Pixel 7 deal overall

This simply incredible Google Pixel 7 deal comes courtesy of Three via Affordable Mobiles: the 128GB version of the handset with 100GB of 5G data for £27/mth on a two-year plan, with nothing at all to pay upfront (previously £70 upfront). Considering that we gave Three four stars out of five in our most recent review for both its coverage and speeds, this offer represents excellent value for money. Just get in there quickly while it lasts!

View deal at Affordable Mobiles

2. The best unlimited Google Pixel 7 deal

If you want to browse to your heart’s content without worrying about going over your limit, then we suggest picking up the 128GB version of the Pixel 7 with unlimited of 5G data for just £29/mth on a two-year plan, netting yourself boundless data for just £2/mth extra. Once again, with this offer, there’s zilch to pay upfront.

View deal at Affordable Mobiles

So how do we track down the best Google Pixel 7 deals for you? At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of thought into the offers we recommend and always want to get the most for your money. We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.

