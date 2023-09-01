Google Pixel 7 deals 2023: Get the FIVE-STAR phone for less this September

It’s fair to say we’re big fans of Google Pixel 7 deals: the “best Android phone yet”, in the words of our original review, with bags of data for head-turning prices – what’s not to like?

We awarded the Google Pixel 7 five stars out of a possible five and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can bestow. Why? You’re getting a lot of bang for your buck: excellent performance, class-leading photography, a vastly boosted battery life of 22hrs 42mins, a 6.4in AMOLED display that even outdoes the iPhone 14’s panel and an attractive design.

To help you find the Google Pixel 7 deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below.

