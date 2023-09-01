iPhone 13 deals 2023: Save BIG on Apple’s former flagship phone this September

Why should you go for one of these iPhone 13 deals rather than opting for a newer Apple handset? Well, a couple of years on, it remains a decent phone for photography and performance, with a dazzling display and attractive design the icing on the cake.

We gave the iPhone 13 four stars out of a possible five in our original review and, if you combine it with a big data deal from one of the UK’s best mobile networks, you’re entering the Apple ecosystem without compromising on quality too much or breaking the bank.

To help you find the iPhone 13 deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the phone boffins at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after examining them against the competition and calculating the costs over time.

