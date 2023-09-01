iPhone 13 deals 2023: Save BIG on Apple’s former flagship phone this September
As these iPhone 13 deals prove, you can save SHEDLOADS without compromising too much on quality by opting for a previous-generation handset
Why should you go for one of these iPhone 13 deals rather than opting for a newer Apple handset? Well, a couple of years on, it remains a decent phone for photography and performance, with a dazzling display and attractive design the icing on the cake.
We gave the iPhone 13 four stars out of a possible five in our original review and, if you combine it with a big data deal from one of the UK’s best mobile networks, you’re entering the Apple ecosystem without compromising on quality too much or breaking the bank.
To help you find the iPhone 13 deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the phone boffins at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after examining them against the competition and calculating the costs over time.
1. The best iPhone 13 deal overall
This incredible iPhone 13 deal comes courtesy of Three via Affordable Mobiles: the 128GB version of the handset with 100GB of 5G data for £35/mth on a two-year plan, with nothing to pay upfront. Considering that we gave Three four stars out of five in our most recent review for both its coverage and speeds, this offer represents excellent value for money. Just get in there quickly while it lasts!
2. The best iPhone 13 deal with unlimited data
Is 100GB of data not enough for you? For an extra £2/mth (£37/mth), you can step up to an unlimited 5G data allowance from iD Mobile, with a decent £59 to pay upfront, meaning you won’t have to worry about data caps or running out of browsing power in a sticky situation.
So how exactly does Expert Reviews track down the best iPhone 13 deals for you? We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.