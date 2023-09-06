Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals 2023: Order the flexible phone NOW
The tech giant's newest flippable phone can now be ordered and there are already some SUPERB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals
The newest addition to the flexible phone family has been unveiled and there are some phenomenal Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals doing the rounds. Amongst other incentives, you can nab extra storage for the same price, gigantic discounts via trade-ins and free streaming services, but which offer should you pick? We’ve rounded up all of the best in one place.
But first things first: why should you order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 anyway? We’ve only had a short time with the handset so far, but it’s shaping up to be the flexible phone to beat and since 11 August, the new handset has been shipping out to customers. Despite it being smaller than its predecessor, Samsung has managed to increase the size of the exterior display by a whopping 278%, meaning you can now reply to messages using its full QWERTY keyboard and play around with more widgets than ever before.
Elsewhere, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in an array of eight, eye-catching colours (lavender, graphite, cream, blue, green, platinum and yellow) and is clad in a protective layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to ward off scrapes. Flip the phone open and you’ll be greeted by a 6.7in 2,640 x 1,080 Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, which looked superb in our hands-on.
We’ll have to wait until our full review to get a sense of the Flip 5’s speed and battery life, but we’re expecting significant boosts on those fronts too. In fact, the only negative we’ve identified so far is the lack of a 128GB model, although the base 256GB version of the Flip 5 is only £50 more expensive at launch than the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Want to take the plunge? Read on for our pick of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals, which we’ll be constantly updating as more become available.
1. The best handset-only Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal
Unsurprisingly, the best place to go if you want to order the handset outright is Samsung’s own site. And it’s well worth doing so: to draw in the punters, the company is offering vast chunks off the price if you trade in an old phone and an extra 10% off if you bundle some other Samsung goods. And, as if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get a free year of the Disney+ streaming service. Take advantage today!
2. The best contract Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal
It used to be the case that you’d have to wait a few months for decent contract deals on new phones to appear, but times have changed. Exhibit A: this fresh offer via Mobiles.co.uk gets you the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 50GB of 5G data from four-star provider iD Mobile for just £42/mth for 24 months, with £100 to pay upfront. Blimey.
