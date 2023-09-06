Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals 2023: Order the flexible phone NOW

The newest addition to the flexible phone family has been unveiled and there are some phenomenal Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals doing the rounds. Amongst other incentives, you can nab extra storage for the same price, gigantic discounts via trade-ins and free streaming services, but which offer should you pick? We’ve rounded up all of the best in one place.

But first things first: why should you order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 anyway? We’ve only had a short time with the handset so far, but it’s shaping up to be the flexible phone to beat and since 11 August, the new handset has been shipping out to customers. Despite it being smaller than its predecessor, Samsung has managed to increase the size of the exterior display by a whopping 278%, meaning you can now reply to messages using its full QWERTY keyboard and play around with more widgets than ever before.