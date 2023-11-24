This is the BEST iPhone 14 contract deal we’ve seen this Black Friday

This Black Friday, Carphone Warehouse is offering a tempting deal on the Apple iPhone 14 with 250GB of 5G iD Mobile data. For £30 per month on a two-year contract, and £9 upfront, this is an affordable contract option for anyone looking to upgrade to one of Apple’s latest smartphones.

View Deal at Carphone Warehouse

The Apple iPhone 14 is best thought of as a very subtle upgrade to the iPhone 13 rather than a generational leap forward. But, at this price, it’s a big upgrade for anyone who is currently keeping an iPhone 12 or below in their pocket.

The iPhone 14 boasts better low-light photography capabilities than its predecessor, slightly extended battery life, and a new Action mode that provides super-stabilized video. Performance-wise, it’s worth noting that the iPhone 14 is identical to the iPhone 13, and it lacks features like the Dynamic Island or an Always-On display found in the Pro models. The screen refresh rate also remains capped at 60Hz​​​​, if that’s something that bothers you about your current phone.