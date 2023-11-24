This is the BEST iPhone 14 contract deal we’ve seen this Black Friday
Get the iPhone 14 with bags of iD Mobile data for an eye-catching £30/mth this Black Friday
This Black Friday, Carphone Warehouse is offering a tempting deal on the Apple iPhone 14 with 250GB of 5G iD Mobile data. For £30 per month on a two-year contract, and £9 upfront, this is an affordable contract option for anyone looking to upgrade to one of Apple’s latest smartphones.
View Deal at Carphone Warehouse
The Apple iPhone 14 is best thought of as a very subtle upgrade to the iPhone 13 rather than a generational leap forward. But, at this price, it’s a big upgrade for anyone who is currently keeping an iPhone 12 or below in their pocket.
The iPhone 14 boasts better low-light photography capabilities than its predecessor, slightly extended battery life, and a new Action mode that provides super-stabilized video. Performance-wise, it’s worth noting that the iPhone 14 is identical to the iPhone 13, and it lacks features like the Dynamic Island or an Always-On display found in the Pro models. The screen refresh rate also remains capped at 60Hz, if that’s something that bothers you about your current phone.
Design-wise, the iPhone 14 retains the physical appearance of the iPhone 13, featuring a flat front and rear, with a matte-finish aluminium frame and a glossy glass back panel. It also continues to offer IP68 water and dust resistance. The iPhone 14 does come with a slightly larger battery compared to the iPhone 13, though, which translates into a marginally better battery life.
View Deal at Carphone Warehouse
The main camera has been upgraded from the previous iPhone 13 Pro, now featuring a 12MP (f/1.5) sensor, while the selfie TrueDepth camera also receives enhancements in terms of a brighter aperture and autofocus. The iPhone 14 also introduces Apple’s new crash detection feature, although satellite connectivity is currently limited to the US and Canada.
This Black Friday deal is an affordable option for anyone looking to move to a more recent iPhone model, and the 250GB of super-fast 5G data from iD Mobile make for an attractive package overall.