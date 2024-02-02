Get an UNMISSABLE Samsung Galaxy A54 deal while it lasts

If you’re in the market for a phone upgrade, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s latest Samsung Galaxy A54 deal. The phone is currently up for grabs at £349, down from its average listing at £449 and its lowest price from the retailer yet. That’s an outstanding offer.

Replacing the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, the A54 is a top-tier, Expert Reviews Recommended addition to the Samsung family. It was awarded a superb five stars in our in-depth Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review, impressing us with its solid performance, gorgeous screen and extra-strong battery life. But with stock already running low, you’ll want to act fast.

View deal at Amazon

A fantastic mid-range phone, the Samsung Galaxy A54 shakes things up with an Exynos 1380 processor, promising up to 20% faster CPU speeds and GPU gains of up to 26%. The A54 5G performed 43% faster than the previous generation in the Geekbench 5 multicore test. Its 5,000mAh battery also proved exceptionally durable: with a stellar battery life of 26hrs 49mins in our tests, this phone will last a full working day – and then some.