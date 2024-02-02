Get an UNMISSABLE Samsung Galaxy A54 deal while it lasts
This Samsung Galaxy A54 deal gets you a spectacular display and long battery life for a rock-bottom price
If you’re in the market for a phone upgrade, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s latest Samsung Galaxy A54 deal. The phone is currently up for grabs at £349, down from its average listing at £449 and its lowest price from the retailer yet. That’s an outstanding offer.
Replacing the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, the A54 is a top-tier, Expert Reviews Recommended addition to the Samsung family. It was awarded a superb five stars in our in-depth Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review, impressing us with its solid performance, gorgeous screen and extra-strong battery life. But with stock already running low, you’ll want to act fast.
A fantastic mid-range phone, the Samsung Galaxy A54 shakes things up with an Exynos 1380 processor, promising up to 20% faster CPU speeds and GPU gains of up to 26%. The A54 5G performed 43% faster than the previous generation in the Geekbench 5 multicore test. Its 5,000mAh battery also proved exceptionally durable: with a stellar battery life of 26hrs 49mins in our tests, this phone will last a full working day – and then some.
Although its 6.4in display is smaller than the Galaxy A53 5G’s, the resolution of the 120Hz Super AMOLED remains impressive at 2,400 x 1,080 and the brightness has even increased, with a total peak luminance of 947cd/m² in auto-brightness mode.
The Galaxy A54 also boasts excellent camera options, with three on the rear (a 50MP f/1.8 unit, 12MP, f/2.2 123-degree ultrawide and a 5MP macro sensor) and a 32MP, f/2.2 selfie camera at the front. That means your snaps will be crisp and colour-accurate. The Auto Night feature, which expertly measures the amount of light and automatically adjusts to night mode was a favourite with our reviewers.
The handset is available in four eye-catching colour options (graphite, white, lime and violet) so buy now to grab yourself a Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in your favourite swatch at an unmissable price. Just ensure you get in there as soon as possible because deals this good don’t hang around for long.