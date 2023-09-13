iPhone 15 Pro deals 2023: Pick up a PHENOMENAL preorder offer

Brace yourself: the iPhone 15 Pro deals will be coming thick and fast very soon. The preorder period officially opens at 1pm on 15 September, with Apple’s newest flagship hitting shelves on 22 September. And, with plenty of tweaks and the very first inclusion of a USB-C connection, there’s a lot to look forward to.

As we explained in our in-depth preview, the iPhone 15 Pro (which starts at £999 for the 128GB model) will be clad in more durable recycled titanium, as well as boasting the thinnest-ever screen bezels on an Apple handset and a versatile Action button in place of the former silent switch. All of the design headlines have been stolen by the shift to a USB-C connection, though, which means you’ll be able to use the same cable for your laptop and phone.

Inside, you’re getting the same A17 Pro chipset as is in the top-of-the-range iPhone 15 Pro Max, which should lead to significant everyday performance and gaming boosts. We’ll have to wait until we put the iPhone 15 Pro through its paces in our tests to see if that’s the case, but it certainly bodes well – as do the changes to the camera.