Nab a truly OUTRAGEOUS pre-Black Friday deal on the Oppo Find X5 Pro phone
This is one of the biggest smartphone deals we’ve seen before Black Friday: nearly £400 of the Oppo Find X5 Pro
The Oppo Find X5 Pro is now priced at an astonishing £595 on Amazon as a pre-Black Friday deal, down from the average of £952 – a deal you really don’t want to miss. This pricing represents the cheapest this device has even been on Amazon so don’t delay, stick it in your basket.
The Find X5 Pro is kitted out with several impressive features. It houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a triple Hasselblad camera setup, and supports 80W fast charging, positioning it as a strong rival to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The design of the Find X5 Pro is unique, with a unibody form factor that features a ceramic sheet wrapping around the rear camera housing, providing a luxurious appearance.
The device sports a 6.7in QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vivid and smooth visuals. The phone’s battery capacity is 5,000mAh, supporting ultra-fast 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The Find X5 Pro is also IP68-rated for dust and water resistance and includes a fingerprint scanner and face unlock features for added security. These features, as well as a few others, are why we gave it four stars and a Recommended award in our Oppo Find X5 Pro review.
Running on Android with Oppo’s ColorOS skin on top, the Find X5 Pro includes several productivity features, such as one-handed mode and floating windows so you can multitask with ease.
The Oppo Find X5 Pro, at its reduced pre-Black Friday deal price, is an excellent choice for those looking for a high-end smartphone experience without the premium price tag. If you fancy having a browse of other phones before buying, check out our Black Friday smartphone deals roundup which features all of the best Black Friday mobile deals so far.