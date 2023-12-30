Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: A BRILLIANT Boxing Day deal

The Samsung Z Flip 5 contains a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM as well as a 3,700mAh battery, allowing for seamless operation. On the back, you get a “12-megapixel (f/1.8) main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside another 12-megapixel (f/2.2) 123-degree ultrawide unit”. For selfies, a 10-megapixel (f/2.2) camera. These cameras both do a fantastic job at tackling photographs in many light conditions.

Our reviewer Nathan Spendelow commented that the “updated 2023 version has been refined to such a degree that I’m now confident to say that foldables are finally worth considering”.

If this deal doesn’t take your fancy, there are other folding phones closing in on the Z Flip 5, such as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which like the Samsung, retails at £1,050. And like the Samsung, the Razr has been treated to a rather healthy Boxing Day deal – it’s now on offer for £850.