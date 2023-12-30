Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: A BRILLIANT Boxing Day deal
Here’s how you can save a WHOPPING £300 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 this Boxing Day
Save a tonne when you tick a box this Boxing day. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is usually listed on Amazon for £1,049 – and technically it still is. However, in this extended Boxing Day deal, if you tick next to the orange “Voucher” box you’ll get a round £300 shaved off the price. For a 2023 phone with five stars and a Best Buy award to its name, £749 is a snatch.
The folding phone resurgence is well and truly underway and the Z Flip 5 has redefined the standards. It’s thinner (15.1mm thick) and lighter than its predecessor, the Z Flip 4. It features a gapless fold, a 3.4in cover display and a 6.7in internal screen. The Z Flip 5 comes with an IPX8 waterproof rating so if you sleepily drop it in your cereal, it will still function like normal.
The Samsung Z Flip 5 contains a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM as well as a 3,700mAh battery, allowing for seamless operation. On the back, you get a “12-megapixel (f/1.8) main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside another 12-megapixel (f/2.2) 123-degree ultrawide unit”. For selfies, a 10-megapixel (f/2.2) camera. These cameras both do a fantastic job at tackling photographs in many light conditions.
Our reviewer Nathan Spendelow commented that the “updated 2023 version has been refined to such a degree that I’m now confident to say that foldables are finally worth considering”.
If this deal doesn’t take your fancy, there are other folding phones closing in on the Z Flip 5, such as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which like the Samsung, retails at £1,050. And like the Samsung, the Razr has been treated to a rather healthy Boxing Day deal – it’s now on offer for £850.
Still, the Z Flip 5 is available for just £750. If this deal is the one you’re after, remember to tick the “Voucher” box before you add it to your basket otherwise you’ll pay full price at checkout. Save £300 on 2023’s Z Flip 5 in the Boxing Day sales before the offer expires.