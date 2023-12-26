Snag the Google Pixel 7 Pro for a fair chunk less this Boxing Day

In comparison to the standard Pixel 7 that launched alongside it, the Pro features a set of exclusive specs. It comes with a “larger (6.7in) screen with a higher resolution (QHD+), an extra rear camera (48MP telephoto) and a bigger (5,000mAh) battery”. Despite a collection of snazzy and improved specs, the 7 Pro is close in features to the Pixel 6 Pro that came before it. As it happens, it’s incredibly similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus – which is certainly no bad thing.

The Pixel 7 Pro is ideal for the accident-prone; Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection makes this a tough piece of rectangular tech, with the QHD+ (3,120 x 1,440) display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and an exemplary colour performance.

When it comes to getting a mobile, most people consider the camera as the main selling point. In the case of the Pixel Pro 7, our reviewer Nathan Spendelow commented that “practically every image captured on the Pixel 7 Pro looks as good as you could hope for. Images are filled with detail, even at higher zoom ranges”.