Snag the Google Pixel 7 Pro for a fair chunk less this Boxing Day
This Pixel 7 Pro Boxing Day deal is worth writing home about
Now that you’ve likely had your fill of turkey and booze-soaked puddings, now’s the time to spend your Boxing Day doing a cheeky bit of online shopping. And while you’re at it, consider getting yourself a new smartphone, with the terrific Google Pixel 7 Pro – which we awarded five stars and a Best Buy award – now £89 cheaper than its usual price.
Of course, while we say the Pixel 7 Pro’s average price is £888, we’re referring to the price of the beefier 256GB model, not the 128GB variant – before you feel the need to point out that £888 is higher than the price listed on our review, which was written with regards to the 128GB model.
In comparison to the standard Pixel 7 that launched alongside it, the Pro features a set of exclusive specs. It comes with a “larger (6.7in) screen with a higher resolution (QHD+), an extra rear camera (48MP telephoto) and a bigger (5,000mAh) battery”. Despite a collection of snazzy and improved specs, the 7 Pro is close in features to the Pixel 6 Pro that came before it. As it happens, it’s incredibly similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus – which is certainly no bad thing.
The Pixel 7 Pro is ideal for the accident-prone; Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection makes this a tough piece of rectangular tech, with the QHD+ (3,120 x 1,440) display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and an exemplary colour performance.
When it comes to getting a mobile, most people consider the camera as the main selling point. In the case of the Pixel Pro 7, our reviewer Nathan Spendelow commented that “practically every image captured on the Pixel 7 Pro looks as good as you could hope for. Images are filled with detail, even at higher zoom ranges”.
Give our full Pixel 7 Pro review a once over if you need a bit more information before committing to such a big purchase. However, be snappy about it as this Boxing Day deal is fleeting – the £799 price will return to normal before you know it.