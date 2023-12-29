The budget-friendly Nokia G42 phone is even CHEAPER in the Boxing Day sale
The price of the award-winning Nokia G42 smartphone has plummeted to a rock-bottom £159 for Boxing Day
After a new phone, but don’t want to break the bank? This bonkers Boxing Day deal is for you: the four-star Nokia G42 5G smartphone is just £159, down from its average price of £180. That makes it the cheapest it’s ever been on the site, but get in there soon because this outstanding offer won’t be around for long.
So why should you bother? We garlanded this bank balance-pleasing phone with four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original, in-depth Nokia G42 review. In particular, we sang the praise of its excellent performance for the price, barnstorming battery life of 25hrs 43mins and refreshingly repairable design. As we noted in our review, “you can replace a cracked display, scratched backplate, wonky charging port or dead battery yourself, avoiding long waits and pricey bills at repair shops.”
Even the camera setup is decent, delivering crisp images in good light conditions and – even more surprisingly – half-decent photos at night. That said, the Nokia G42’s video capture is about as good as you’d expect from a sub-£200 smartphone.
In fact, the biggest issue we identified was the comparative lack of operating system updates, with Nokia promising just a couple. As we explained in our review, “OS updates rarely go beyond three years for most phones, but if Nokia wants to add some more trouser to its talk, this is an area that seriously needs to be addressed”.
Nevertheless, the Nokia G42 remains an excellent option if you’re on a tight budget and are after a handset that can easily last a whole day without conking out. Again, just make sure you get in there as soon as possible because this Boxing Day bargain will expire soon.