The iPhone 14 Plus (512GB) drops to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale

On the hunt for a brand-new iPhone? Look no further: as part of Amazon’s latest sale, you can now get the 512GB version of the iPhone 14 Plus for just £947, saving you a colossal £171 off its average price tag of £1,118.

So if you’ve been eyeing up a new smartphone, now’s the time to act, as this superb offer ends today at 11.59pm.

Did the iPhone 14 Plus get a good review?