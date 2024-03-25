The iPhone 14 Plus (512GB) drops to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale
We awarded the iPhone 14 Plus four stars in our comprehensive review – if you’re quick, you can snap it up for a rock-bottom price
On the hunt for a brand-new iPhone? Look no further: as part of Amazon’s latest sale, you can now get the 512GB version of the iPhone 14 Plus for just £947, saving you a colossal £171 off its average price tag of £1,118.
So if you’ve been eyeing up a new smartphone, now’s the time to act, as this superb offer ends today at 11.59pm.
Did the iPhone 14 Plus get a good review?
- In our comprehensive iPhone 14 Plus review, we gave the super smartphone four stars out of five.
What’s so good about the iPhone 14 Plus?
- Features a gorgeous 6.7in, 60Hz OLED display.
- Terrific battery life – testing showed a battery life of 23hrs 18mins, outlasting the iPhone 14 Pro and the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
- Competent 12MP camera and 4K video recording.
Are there any disadvantages to this iPhone 14 Plus deal?
- Features the same Apple A15 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 13.
- Our reviewer found the iPhone 14 Pro to offer better value for money.
How has the iPhone 14 Plus’ price changed over time?
- The iPhone 14 Plus is now at its lowest-ever price of £947.
- At launch, it carried a price tag of £949. However, it has only just dropped below this and has an average Amazon listing of £1,118.
